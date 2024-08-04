Anthony Mackie Hilariously Name-Dropped Appearing In Hollywood Homicide With Harrison Ford When Talking About Him Joining Marvel

One would think that getting an actor like Harrison Ford to star as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: Brave New World wouldn't be easy. After all, the man is a legend, with characters like Han Solo, Indiana Jones and Rick Deckard under his belt. So, needless to say, the creatives at Marvel Studios had a serious task ahead of them. But, when Anthony Mackie was asked about Ford’s participation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he joked that their past collaboration in Hollywood Homicide was the catalyst for the Star Wars actor joining the superhero fold.

The cast of Captain America 4 were in attendance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, where they teased the buzzy new superhero film, adding to what we already know about Brave New World . Anthony Mackie spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Harrison Ford’s newfound role within the MCU, and how the creative team convinced the actor to sign on for the project in a major way. Mackie hilariously credited their previous meeting of the minds, sarcastically citing their close bond. He said:

I did a movie with Harrison Ford like in 2004. I called Harrison, I was like ‘Yo, you might not remember me but I did two scenes in your movie, I crushed it.’ I said ‘I need a favor big dawg. Can you pull up on me?’ And he was like ‘Yo, give me a minute, let me hit you back.’ He hit me back two days later and was like ‘I’m on it’”

For context, the Sam Wilson actor had a small role in Hollywood Homicide, which was an action comedy led by Ford and Josh Hartnett back in 2003 (not 2004). With such a small part, considering the length of time between that movie and this upcoming Marvel movie, this likely had very little to do with the Fugitive star taking on Thaddeus Ross. However, this is still a hilarious answer from the Twisted Metal star, who I can assume has never called the movie legend “big dawg” in his entire life. However, I do wonder if he did recognize Mackie from their previous film when they reunited for Brave New World.

Even if the actors have interacted somewhat in the past, Anthony Mackie still admitted to being intimidated by Harrison Ford while shooting Captain America 4. Ford clearly has an imposing legacy, and his slightly stoic, dry sense of humor can be a bit disarming. The MCU actors seem to have warmed up to each other, and Mackie even posted a picture of them together on Instagram. One would think they're tight, considering that Mackie seemed comfortable joking about their close relationship. It’s no easy feat acting opposite of a legend, even if there is some pretense.

As for how the 82-year-old Air Force One icon was recruited, he admitted that he was definitely down to join the MCU. During Marvel's Hall H panel at SDCC (portions of which are on the studios' X account), Mr. Ford mentioned that he "wanted a piece of the action" after watching other talented stars enjoy playing the Marvel sandbox. Now, one would hope that he'll stay with this fictional universe, as his character’s importance is heavily emphasized in the Captain America: Brave New World trailer . He not only plays the President Ross, a role that William Hurt originated, but also becomes Red Hulk, a character that could also be relevant in future Avengers films. I'm eager to see what lies ahead with Ford's MCU tenure, we'll see if it becomes necessary for Anthony Mackie to try to entice him to remain with the franchise again. (Just kidding.)

You can see both of the previously mentioned actors in Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. It is one of the most highly anticipated films on the 2025 movie release schedule . Fans can also see the actors’ previous collaboration, Hollywood Homicide, by streaming it now with a Max subscription .