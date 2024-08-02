‘Being An Idiot For Money’: Harrison Ford Has Absolutely On Brand Way Of Describing His Captain America: Brave New World Gig

The MCU is always treating fans with new content, either in theaters or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Captain America: Brave New World, which will feature the debut of Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross. The Star Wars icon has an absolutely on brand way of describing his Captain America gig, being quoted saying he was "being an idiot for money." Let's break it all down.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is super limited, but fans are curious about Harrison Ford taking on the role of Ross after actor William Hurt's death. The legendary actor recently spoke to Variety about the project, where he asked about the process of bringing Red Hulk to life via motion capture. He said:

What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before. I don’t mean to disparage it. I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do — or your acting coach, if you had one. But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer.

Harrison Ford is known for his unique point of view on his major franchises, especially Star Wars. And he's putting that same perspective and humor into his new role in the MCU, which will continue as a member of the Thunderbolts* cast list. And smart money says he'll crush it as Ross... even if he doesn't have the same level of excitement as the hardcore fandom.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are curious about what's going to go down in Captain America: Brave New World, as its sure to separate itself from the previous three installments that starred Chris Evans. Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is the new Cap, and a new Falcon will take flight throughout its runtime. Add in Harrison Ford's version of Thaddeus Ross, and it certainly does seem like a "brave new world" for the Captain America franchise.

Ford's comments help peel back the curtain on what it's actually like filming a MCU blockbuster. Due to the extensive visual effects needed to bring characters like Red Hulk to life, it requires actors to take a big leap of faith and act somewhat foolish on set. Or as the Indiana Jones icon would put it "being an idiot for money."

That being said, Harrison Ford does seem thrilled about how well-received the first Captain America 4 trailer has been since its release. The confirmation of Red Hulk's inclusion definitely turned heads, and it should be interesting to see how that character factors into the story.

All will be revealed when Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14th. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates.