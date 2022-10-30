Captain America 4 Producer Breaks Silence On Harrison Ford Joining The MCU

Captain America: New World Order, the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, is taking shape and steadily adding to its cast. And just last month, it was reported that the film had landed a major star in the form of Harrison Ford. The Hollywood icon is set to take on the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross , replacing the late William Hurt. Since the news broke, Marvel Studios had remained mum on the recasting, until now. Producer Nate Moore broke his silence on Ford’s inclusion and teased what viewers can expect from his MCU debut.

Nate Moore has been with Marvel Studios for quite some time and has helped usher in a number of new actors into the company’s massive superhero universe. This includes stars like Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie (whose character is now Captain America) and the ensemble cast of Eternals. Moore, who most recently produced Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, caught up with ComicBook.com to talk about all things MCU. During the conversation, he was asked about Harrison Ford and whether his Ross could become Red Hulk . Moore remained diplomatic on that front but did geek out about having the 80-year-old icon in New World Order:

I mean, I think you're going to have to wait and see. You know what I mean? But Harrison Ford, we couldn't be more excited. Obviously, when you have Han Solo or Indiana Jones involved in your movie, it just raises the game. So, we're excited to see [Anthony] Mackie and Harrison Ford in scenes together. I think it's going to be fantastic.

I personally still can’t believe that the Indiana Jones star actually signed on – for multiple films at that. In addition to the fourth Cap installment, the actor is also said to be appearing in the upcoming superhero team-up movie Thunderbolts. Though he’s getting up in age, the beloved performer is showing no signs of slowing down as evidenced by his work in Indiana Jones 5, which is set to be released next summer.

Marvel rumors initially linked Harrison Ford to the role of Franklin Richards in the Fantastic Four reboot. While that would’ve been a solid role for him as well, he really does fit the mold for Thunderbolt Ross. He can bring his natural gravitas to the role along with a stern demeanor that’s been a trademark of the general-turned-politician since his MCU debut in 2008. Ford is sure to put his own spin on Ross, not unlike Don Cheadle did with James Rhodes when he succeeded Terrence Howard in the role.

Based on what we know about Captain America: New World Order , the Blade Runner alum will be surrounded by an A+ cast. In addition to Anthony Mackie, the film also features Falcon and the Winter Soldier alums Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres) and Carl Lumbly (Isiah Bradley). The production will also include franchise newcomer Shira Haas, who plays the role of Sabra. Not only that, but the superhero flick will also mark the long-awaited return of The Incredible Hulk ’s Tim Blake Nelson , who will reprise his role of Samuel Sterns/The Leader.

It’s exciting to think about what Nate Moore, co-producer Kevin Feige and their team have planned for the fourth Cap movie, especially now that we know Harrison Ford is indeed playing Ross. There’s definitely a lot that can still be done with the character moving forward, meaning there’s at least a chance he could become Red Hulk. Nevertheless, like Moore, I’m most eager to see Ford (in the flesh) chop it up on screen with his co-stars.