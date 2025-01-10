Captain America: Brave New World Actor Confirms They’ve Been Cut From The Marvel Movie, And What A Bummer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly bringing new content to fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line, the next one being Captain America: Brave New World. Although one actor from the movie confirmed they’ve been cut and what a bummer for their fans.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is fairly limited, due to Marvel's tight security. The cast list for Captain America 4 originally included WWE's Seth Rollins as a member of the Serpent Society. But during a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, he revealed his planned role was left on the cutting room floor. In his words:

Well, does my NDA still apply if I'm not in the film anymore? Truth be told, any answer I gave would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased.

I'm not a lawyer, but I personally wouldn't be messing with those Marvel NDAs. Although I guess he technically didn't reveal anything about the movie; Rollins just shared why he won't be appearing any more. And it definitely sounds like he's understandably bummed.

Fans who have sent years watching the Marvel movies in order have heard about the way certain projects change and develop as they're filming. The pressure is on for Captain America: Brave New World to deliver without Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, so it stands to reason that rewrites might occur. Later in the same podcast appearance, Seth Rollins spoke more about his journey with the blockbuster, offering:

So I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role, I'm not exactly sure on what it was. But they ended up going in a different direction with it. And yeah my understanding was there were just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots, and they know they've got a finished product that hopefully they're happy with, and hopefully it's successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins.

Talk about a bummer. Landing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a dream for many actors out there Seth Rollins no doubt would have been awesome in his scrapped role. Hopefully he'll get the chance to join in on the fun in a future project, since he'll no longer be in the new Captain America flick.

While the WWE icon will be missing, fans are hyped about some other names in the next MCU movie, including Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, and Giancarlo Esposito. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out later this Winter.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.