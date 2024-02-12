Captain America Brave New World Crew Gift Seemingly Confirms Major Fan Theory

We’re just about a year from the release date for Captain America: Brave New World . And while many are likely looking forward to the first big screen outing for the new Captain America, the biggest questions are about a different Marvel character. Several cast members from Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk will be making their return to the franchise after years of waiting, causing many to wonder if we might see Red Hulk make his debut, and the image of a gift given to crew on the film has seemingly confirmed that we will.

Several rumors and fan theories have indicated that Harrison Ford, who is taking over the role of Thunderbolt Ross from the late William Hurt in Brave New World will transform into Red Hulk at some point during the film. An image has now surfaced on Reddit, of what was reportedly a gift for the crew on the set, a jacket that included the movie's title, and a logo that shows the Captain America shield being gripped by a massive, and very red, hand.

While the source of the image is unclear, and the image itself could, theoretically, mean something else, this has to be called strong evidence that we are going to get Red Hulk, as many have surmised. It also would seem to imply that the Red Hulk will be a major antagonist in the story.

The Red Hulk rumors make a lot of sense considering that, while this will certainly be a Captain America movie, the Brave New World cast is very Hulk-centric. The movie will see the return of Tim Blake Nelson, who played scientist Samuel Sterns in The Incredible Hulk. That movie ended by teasing his transformation into the brilliant Marvel villain The Leader. Now, more than a decade and a half later, it seems that the loose end will finally be tied up.

The movie will also see the return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, which would also indicate that Thunderbolt Ross’ role in the movie will be significant if his daughter appears. One can easily see a plot in which The Leader is the one responsible for creating Red Hulk, and that Ross, likely not in control of himself, does a lot of damage that Captain America has to try and prevent.

While the crew jackets were likely expected to be kept under wraps, one wonders if the logo of the hand and shield is really meant to be something only seen on these gifts. It could mean that the Red Hulk reveal is planned for early in the marketing campaign for Captain America: Brave New World. Perhaps the first trailer will at least tease the character, whether or not we actually see Red Hulk early or they hold off on that reveal for the actual film.

The 2024 release calendar only has one upcoming Marvel movie in Deadpool 3, which just saw its first trailer drop. But 2025 is looking to be very exciting for Marvel fans.