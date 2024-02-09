Captain America: Brave New World Actor Calls Harrison Ford 'Spicy' On Set, And Now I'm Even More Pumped For The MCU Film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line. Chief among them is Captain America: Brave New World, which star Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new (flying) Cap. It'll also include the great Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, following the death of actor William Hurt. One actor from Captain America 4 called Ford "spicy" on set, and now I'm even more pumped for the MCU film.

The cast list of Captain America: Brave New World is stacked, and Harrison Ford's upcoming MCU debut definitely has moviegoers intrigued. In addition to the new Cap, Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres aka the new Falcon. He recently spoke to ComicBook about his work on the movie, and revealed what it's like working with the Star Wars icon. As he put it:

If anyone's spicy, it's that man. He shows up. He's an unbelievable professional. He's obviously a legend, but he allows everyone to be themselves near him. He cracks jokes whenever he's at. He's attuned to the room, so he knows when to crack a joke, when not to, when to alleviate stress, when to. And so like, yeah, just seeing how you moved and operated in the space and some of the scenes were really there's exciting to be a part of with Harrison and so yeah man it's just one of those moments he's my, my mom's favorite actor. So when I realized he was going to be a part of, of it, I was like, well, I'll be I'll be the second favorite actor in this movie for my mom.

Pretty iconic. It sounds like the cast of Captain America 4 was having plenty of pinch-me moments while working with Harrison Ford. And it should be fascinating to see how that dynamic plays out on the big screen.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, and there are plenty of fan rumors about what might happen throughout its mysterious runtime. A number of them are about Harrison Ford's character, with some moviegoers hoping he'll transform into Red Hulk in the film. Whatever the truth ends up being, it's clear that Ford was a fun time on set.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will likely notice that Captain America: Brave New World looks super connected to the events of The Incredible Hulk. I mean, Liv Tyler is back as Betty Ross in live-action! Hopefully we'll get some information about the movie sooner rather than later.

Danny Ramirez wasn't the only person who was psyched to be working with the legendary Harrison Ford on the MCU movie. Anthony Mackie posted a photo with Ford from the set, which was dissected for clues by the rabid fandom.

