Captain America: Brave New World Actor Calls Harrison Ford 'Spicy' On Set, And Now I'm Even More Pumped For The MCU Film
Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross in Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line. Chief among them is Captain America: Brave New World, which star Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new (flying) Cap. It'll also include the great Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, following the death of actor William Hurt. One actor from Captain America 4 called Ford "spicy" on set, and now I'm even more pumped for the MCU film.
The cast list of Captain America: Brave New World is stacked, and Harrison Ford's upcoming MCU debut definitely has moviegoers intrigued. In addition to the new Cap, Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres aka the new Falcon. He recently spoke to ComicBook about his work on the movie, and revealed what it's like working with the Star Wars icon. As he put it:
Pretty iconic. It sounds like the cast of Captain America 4 was having plenty of pinch-me moments while working with Harrison Ford. And it should be fascinating to see how that dynamic plays out on the big screen.
What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, and there are plenty of fan rumors about what might happen throughout its mysterious runtime. A number of them are about Harrison Ford's character, with some moviegoers hoping he'll transform into Red Hulk in the film. Whatever the truth ends up being, it's clear that Ford was a fun time on set.
Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will likely notice that Captain America: Brave New World looks super connected to the events of The Incredible Hulk. I mean, Liv Tyler is back as Betty Ross in live-action! Hopefully we'll get some information about the movie sooner rather than later.
Danny Ramirez wasn't the only person who was psyched to be working with the legendary Harrison Ford on the MCU movie. Anthony Mackie posted a photo with Ford from the set, which was dissected for clues by the rabid fandom.
Captain America: Brave New World is currently expected to hit theaters on February 14th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest