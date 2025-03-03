Charlie Cox Was Champing At The Bit To Tell People They Were Coming Back For Daredevil: Born Again, And His BTS Behavior Is Absolutely Adorable

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While fans are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, the franchise will expand with the series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans are eager to see Charlie Cox and company return to Hell's Kitchen, and it turns out that the actor was similarly antsy for these reunions, and there's an adorable BTS story behind it.

What we know about Daredevil: Born Again is limited, those who watched the original show's three season on Netflix are hyped that the crew is back in the MCU. Ina clip from Marvel's Instagram, the cast spoke about just how hyped Charlie Cox was to reunite with his cast... even if it got him into trouble. Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll shared a story, offering:

Right after they sort of officially gave me the word, this isn't literal, but five minutes later Charlie called me. As soon as the okay like 'She knows.' Charlie was the first person.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order (as well as the shows) will remember how well the cast of Daredevil worked together during its original run for those with a Netflix subscription. There's clearly a ton of love shared between those actors, which is why Charlie Cox was so hyped that he'd be working with Woll and Elden Henson again for the new series.

In that clip, Cox admitted that he was ready to talk about the secrets of Born Again, despite Marvel's tight security. He shared how he attempted to follow the rules, offering:

I would often send texts to people like 'Tell me when I can call someone.'

Unfortunately, sometimes he jumped the gun. In the interview, Foggy actor Elden Henson revealed that his return in Daredevil: Born Again was actually spoiled for him by Cox himself, who has texted him asking "Did you hear?" Cox recalled the moment that he realized he stepped in it, sharing:

I think based on your response I think I then, I might have even been on set, and I went up to Sana on of our bosses at Marvel. And was like 'Does Elden know?' She was like 'Not yet.' I'm like 'He may know.'

Whoops. While the 42 year-old actor returned to the MCU with cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it sounds like it still took him a while to adjust to the shared universe's security measures.

Daredevil: Born Again went through major changes during its development and shooting process, including bringing back Karen and Foggy. Anticipation for the project is very high, and it'll debut on Disney+ March 4th as part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule.