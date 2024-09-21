Chris Hemsworth Had A Classic Thor-Related Response After Losing Ground In A Race With Co-Star Bryan Tyree Henry

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor isn't confirmed to be featured in any of the upcoming Marvel movies (yet). However, the actor himself is definitely showing off his superhero skills as he promotes his latest movie, Transformers One, which just hit theaters. Hemsworth faced off with co-star Brian Tyree Henry in a hilarious balloon pop racing competition amid the press tour. When he lost, the Australia native shared a hilarious and very Thor-related response.

The Transformers co-stars teamed up for a relay race alongside the Australian gents of How Ridiculous . Check out the funny Instagram video for yourself below:

I don’t know what random hangar they were in, but it’s giving Avengers HQ. Anyways, Chris Hemsworth started off the race by punching a massive balloon before poking a bunch of small ones and handing off the competition to Brian Tyree Henry, who is also part of the Marvel family via his spot in the Eternals cast . Given that the pair fell short of winning the funny competition, Hemsworth wrote this:

I’m better with a hammer 🔨

He sure is! Fans, of course, know that from the actor’s portrayal of the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from over the past decade. The last time Chris Hemsworth portrayed the character was in the fourth Thor standalone film, Love and Thunder, which was released out in 2022. Fans had a blast seeing Hemsworth take on the balloon race. Check out some of the other comments:

“That first punch is sooo Thor😂” - @tarunsaxena1000

“Thor doing side quests” - @mr_ogbebor

“More like Hemstooslow” - @gauno44

“So much fun to watch and see you beat the Avenger 😉😂😃” - @nath.heimberg

While the actor definitely started off strong with that balloon punch, fans got a kick out of seeing the superhero actor lose, probably because his Asgardian character is known for winning the day. That is, except for when Thor “should have gone for the head” the first time he and the Avengers went up against Thanos, but that’s probably still a sore subject, isn’t it?

As for Transformers One, it sees Chris Hemsworth play a young Optimus Prime (or Orion Pax) whilst Brian Tyree Henry voices Megatron (a.k.a. D-16). Also part of the cast are Scarlet Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee (B-127), Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime. Critics haven't disguised their praise for the film, with many particularly lauding Hemsworth and Henry for their performances.

Even though the Extraction actor has been honest about not knowing about Thor's MCU future , it’s great to see him still embracing the popular role as he did this funny press tour game with his co-star. I'd like to think that next time he finds himself playing such a game, he'll be sure to have that hammer ready as well.

