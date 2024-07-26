Thor’s Chris Hemsworth Offers Honest Update About His Future In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for over a decade, and consistently keeps growing both in theaters and with projects that are streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. As Phase Five continues on, fans have a number of questions, like if/when certain OG Avengers might return for an upcoming Marvel movie. That includes Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and the 40 year-old actor recently got honest about his future in the shared universe.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Hemsworth made MCU history with Thor: Love and Thunder, as it was the first time a hero got a fourth solo movie in the franchise. Unfortunately, Thor 4's reviews were less than stellar, although it did well at the box office. When speaking with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con, the Extraction actor addressed his possible future as the God of Thunder. As he put it:

Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe and if there's more to come then I'm excited about it. Nothing official yet. I'm sort of waiting for the phone call and, and waiting for the news to see, let's see what happens. But, you know, I love it.

There you have it. Sounds like Hemsworth isn't currently signed on to return to the MCU as Thor. That being said, he definitely is down to once again take up Mjolnir and kick some ass as an Avenger. Hopefully more information comes sooner rather than later.

Fans have been curious to see what's going on with Chris Hemsworth's hero since the ending of Thor: Love and Thunder brought on a big change for the character. That movie ended with the title character adopting Gorr's daughter, with the two becoming a superhero duo of sorts. And it should be fascinating to see how fatherhood changes the character in future installments of the MCU.

While Hemsworth seemingly doesn't know when he's returning as Thor, he does seem open to continuing his tenure as the beloved Asgardian. Many fans assume that he and other characters will pop back up in Avengers 5, which was previously titled The Kang Dynasty. But after Marvel fired Jonathan Majors as Kang, it's unclear if that plot line will be continued to abandoned altogether.

Fans said goodbye to a number of OG Avengers after Endgame like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. This makes Hemsworth's ongoing interest in playing Thor somewhat of a relief, as it'll help to represent the classic characters in future crossover events. And it'll be fascinating to see how he interacts with newcomers, and if his daughter Love connects with other young heroes... especially as the Young Avengers is being set up.

