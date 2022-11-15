Chris Hemsworth Explains How Robert Downey Jr. And More Reacted In The Avengers Group Chat After Chris Evans Was Named Sexiest Man Alive

For the third year in a row, an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been declared People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Chris Evans, a.k.a. the MCU’s Steve Rogers/Captain America, scored this title for 2022, following behind 2021’s Paul Rudd and 2020’s Michael B. Jordan. One could say this is an especially big moment in Evans’ life, and Chris Hemsworth, a.k.a. the MCU’s Thor, has revealed how Robert Downey Jr. and others reacted to the news in their Avengers group chat.

Chris Hemsworth, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, talked about Chris Evans being given this honor while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live!. After the eponymous host pulled out out a copy of the People magazine with Evans on the cover, Hemsworth mentioned how the way Evans was posed with his hands behind his back was soon brought up in the Avengers group chat. In his words:

We have an Avengers text chain and it very quickly was like ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?’ It was like Downey said he was being arrested, I said it’s a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things that we won’t repeat.

A decade after the The Avengers was released, the movie’s core six actors are still tight with one another, so it was to be expected that Chris Evans being this year’s Sexiest Man Alive was going to be addressed in their text chain. But throw in that Evans was awkwardly posed in their eyes, and some lighthearted ribbing is par for the course, with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth both saying that it seemed like their costar had been freshly taken in by the police. And while Hemsworth kept what Jeremy Renner said in the group chat a secret, the Hawkeye actor additionally congratulated Evans in his Instagram Stories.

After sharing the way he and the other Avengers actors poked fun at Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth got sincere and told Jimmy Kimmel that he is indeed proud of Evans for this accomplishment, saying:

Absolutely; he’s indeed a sexy man. So, well done.

Along with Chris Evans’ Avengers costars chiming in, folks like Taika Waititi and Octavia Spencer have responded to the actor being 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive. Dwayne Johnson, who was named the Sexiest Man alive in 2016, even shot a video with Evans where he schooled the Knives Out actor on what it means to hold this title. However, for the ladies out there who are more enamored with Evans than ever following this selection, you should know that he’s currently in a relationship with actress Alba Baptista. Let’s hope things work out better for them than they did between Evans and singer Jana Kramer.

Chris Evans is currently shooting Red One with Dwayne Johnson, and that movie is expected to premiere to Amazon Prime Video subscribers sometime in late 2023. Evans’ latest movie, The Gray Man, can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.