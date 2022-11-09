Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Reacts To Chris Evans Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

It’s official, another Marvel alum has been named Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine. The popular publication picks the Sexiest Man every year and has a history of picking fan favorites for their annual cover shoot, and followed tradition in picking beloved Captain America actor, Chris Evans. Positive reactions over the pick have been expressed by many of Evan’s co-stars and friends, including now fellow Avengers star Jeremy Renner.

Jeremy Renner congratulated his Infinity War co-star for quite the distinction on his Instagram Story. While Renner has never graced the cover himself, he has always been supportive in acknowledging his friends, as he did Rudd when he won. (Other MCU star Paul Rudd was the magazine’s pick for Sexiest Man last year.) He also jokingly rooted for Chris Hemsworth to receive the distinction in 2020, after the Thor actor graced an unconventionally sexy costume for Endgame. You can check out his sweet 2022 message to Evans below:

(Image credit: Jeremy Renner Instagram Story)

Chris Evans and Paul Rudd aren’t the only Marvel alumni whose sexy has been acknowledged by the esteemed People Magazine voting panel. Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 after his breakout role as the iconic God of Thunder. In addition, Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan received the honor in 2020, and Ryan Reynolds was recognized in 2010, many years before Deadpool made him a MCU superhero. I guess there's just something about those Marvel stars.

In addition to Renner, many others had strong reactions to Chris Evans receiving the title this year. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi hilariously commended that the choice was “bullshit,” and Red One co-star, (and former Sexiest Man himself) Dwayne Johnson helped Evans make the announcement in a video for Late Night with Stephen Colbert. Many jokes and friendly teasing will be made of the title by friends of Evan’s, as is routine, but clearly the love and support is there. I’m sure many would agree that People made the right decision, as Chris Evans has had quite the career in 2022.

You can catch newfound Sexiest Man alive Chris Evans alongside Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, which is now streaming for Netflix subscribers. In addition, his holiday movie with The Rock Red One is currently in production, and Amazon Prime subscribers can look forward to seeing it hit the streaming platform during the 2023 holiday season. For more information on films hitting theaters and streaming next year, make sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 movie schedule.