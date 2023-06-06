Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Caught Flak From His Kids And Their Friends Over Thor: Love And Thunder

The MCU is a behemoth force in the film world, with a number of new releases arriving every year. We’re currently in the midst of Phase Five, which began with projects like Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder . That blockbuster marked the first time that a superhero was given a fourth solo movie, although it somewhat failed to live up to the expectations set by Ragnarok. And Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he caught flak from his kids and friends over Thor 4.

Those who have been watching the Marvel movies in order were hyped for Thor: Love and Thunder, which included the Guardians and brought the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Add in Christian Bale and Mighty Thor, and fans were hyped. But the final result got some criticism… including some that came from Chris Hemsworth’s loved ones. He recently spoke to GQ and shared their reaction, saying:

It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.’ I cringe and laugh equally at it.

One thing you can count on with kids is truth bombs… even if you don’t want them. And it looks like Chris Hemsworth’s friends and family didn’t mince their words once Thor: Love and Thunder was finally released. Since it was a highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie ahead of hitting theaters, perhaps that's why they (and other fans) had such a strong reaction.

Part of why audiences seemed to respond so strongly to Thor: Ragnarok was because of the way the movie balanced the main story and Taika Waititi’s signature sense of humor. While Love and Thunder brought emotion thanks to Jane’s cancer storyline and Gorr’s tragic backstory, the comedy beats felt like much more of the focus. Later in that same interview, Chris Hemsworth addressed the struggles of finding that balance, offering:

I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective. I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.

In the end, Thor: Love and Thunder performed great at the box office , while it got some criticism for its tonal inconsistencies and visual effects. That seems to be the feedback that Chris Hemsworth himself got as well. And fans are wondering about the future of the franchise, and his ongoing role as Thor in the MCU.

The end of Thor 4 saw the title character becoming a father to Gorr’s daughter Love. This is a huge change for the character, and they were shown teaming up for some superheroic adventures. It’s unclear if a fifth movie is coming, or when we might see Hemsworth return to the MCU. Although the most obvious choice seems to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Fingers crossed.