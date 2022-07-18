Daniel Kaluuya Opens Up About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, and Phase Four has been expanding the property on both the small and silver screens. But one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And recently actor Daniel Kaluuya has opened up about his Black Panther 2 exit .

Just last week it was revealed that Daniel Kaluuya won’t be reprising his role as W’Kabi in Black Panther’s upcoming sequel. It turns out that he had a scheduling conflict with Jordan Peele’s Nope, which is why we won’t be seeing him back in Wakanda. Kaluuya was recently asked by ET Online about this Marvel-related turn of events, getting honest by sharing:

It’s love, man, but also, I’ve heard things and I know that they’re gonna do Chad an incredible, incredible, incredible service, so that’s what I really care about. I can’t wait to watch it.

Is it November yet? Because while Daniel Kaluuya won’t have a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , he’s seemingly aware of what Ryan Coogler and the cast are bringing to the table for the mysterious Marvel blockbuster. What’s more, he’s got nothing but love for his collaborators and the upcoming release of the sequel.

Daniel Kaluuya’s comments about Black Panther 2 come as he’s promoting the release of his latest collaboration with Jordan Peele : the new horror movie Nope. He stars alongside talent like Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in the highly anticipated movie, although it unfortunately kept him from getting in on the Marvel fun in Wakanda Forever. We’ll just have to wait and see if Kaluuya’s character W’Kabi ends up appearing in the MCU sometime in the future, or being referenced in the sequel.

Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, so not much is known about what Ryan Coogler is bringing to the table with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But it looks like Daniel Kaluuya is one of the lucky ones who is privy to some of those plans, and how the movie will honor the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Coogler has gone on record saying this aspect of crafting the upcoming movie is the most difficult task of his professional life .

Daniel Kaluuya’s character W’Kabi played a supporting role in the drama of the groundbreaking original Black Panther film. On top of being Okoye’s lover, he was also the head of security for the Border Tribe. His hatred for Ulysses Klaue eventually led him to take Killmonger’s side in the quest for the throne. W’Kabi would even fight for the villain in the epic final battle, before eventually learning the error of his ways. He (along with Nakia) was noticeably missing from the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame .