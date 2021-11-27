Wait, Was Tobey Maguire’s Web-Slinger Just Leaked Through Spider-Man: No Way Home Merchandise?

Ever since we heard Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro were joining the next Spider-Man movie, one big question has been ruminating among the fandom. Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield teaming up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to take down the Sinister Six? We’re less than a month from finding out but, as fans wait in anticipation, they're looking for any and every clue that they can find to prove that the mind-blowing theory could be true. And the latest comes via new merchandise for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ahead of No Way Home’s release, one fan received a piece of merch from the BarkBox, which sends its customers a monthly box of dog toys, treats and chews. They are currently offering themed “holiday exclusive” boxes for Home Alone, Peanuts and yes, Spider-Man. Upon receiving one, the fan noticed a small but telling detail on the box. Check it:

Ayo @barkbox. I see something.... #SpiderManNoWayHome

You’re going to have to look really closely with us on this one. On the right corner of one of the materials that came with the Spider-Man: No Way Home sponsored box, he noticed that the top of the head of Tobey Maguire’s iconic Spider-Man costume is peaking out. See it?

The image is in black and white but, if you’re a fan of the Sam Raimi trilogy of Spider-Man films, it’s pretty unmistakable. That’s definitely the costume design Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker crafted for himself in his bedroom that became the face of the first three big-screen Spidey flicks.

The get-up is best marked by the webbing on the costume being 3D rather than part of the material of the suit. And seeing as this is merchandise for Spider-Man: No Way Home specifically, this could serve as another hint pointing to these long-standing rumors being true.

On the other hand, it could be a mistake. It is only the corner of a Spidey mask, and the person in charge of creating the marketing materials could have just commissioned the use of an image from an older Spider-Man movie to fill the space. The truth is, we just won’t know until No Way Home hits theaters next month. But hey, at least it’s now less than three weeks away.

So far, we know that a desperate Peter Parker (Holland) goes to Doctor Strange to help him cast a spell to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man following Mysterio outing him to the whole world. However, Strange ends up accidentally opening the multiverse and unleashing villains audiences have previously seen Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men doe battle with. With that now confirmed in the trailers, it’s not far-fetched for fans to imagine appearances from these Spider-Men.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17th.