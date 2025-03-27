Daredevil: Born Again Has Cast A New Adversary For Kingpin In Season 2, And I Don't Think It'll Take Long For Them To Get Under His Skin

Warning: SPOILERS for the newest episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are ahead!

With the exception of pummeling the man who had an affair with his wife into a bloody pulp in “Excessive Force,” which premiered on the 2025 TV schedule a few days ago alongside “With Interest,” Wilson Fisk has been able to keep his violent tendencies in check on Daredevil: Born Again. Instead, the man also known as Kingpin has been keeping busy on the political front as the newly-elected mayor of New York City. That hasn’t been remotely easy for him, and it’ll get a lot harder for him with the introduction of a new adversary in Born Again Season 2.

Lili Taylor of Mystic Pizza, The Conjuring and Six Feet Under fame is joining the Disney+ subscription-exclusive Marvel TV show in its sophomore season. The only details Deadline provided in its casting report is that it will be a recurring role where she plays a “political foe” for Vincent D’Onofrio’s character. While I look forward to learning the identity of this character and what her deal is, I don’t need to learn any more information to know it won’t take long for her to get under Fisk’s skin.

The first that came to my mind was that Taylor will play someone who’s running against Fisk in a new election, but unless there’s a big time jump between Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 and 2, I don’t see how this would be possible unless it was some kind of emergency recall situation. So instead, I’m guessing she’ll be someone high up in New York politics, be it on a local level or maybe as a United States Congresswoman, and her goals don’t align with Fisk’s. Maybe she’ll take deliberate steps to hinder what he’s trying to accomplish, be it with the rebuilding of the port or something else.

Either way, I look forward to the day when Lily Taylor’s character frustrates Wilson Fisk so much that his lip starts twitching. We’ve already seen it happens a few times this season already, and once that lip twitches, the chances of someone facing his wrath skyrockets. They’ll be lucky if he just screams in their face and doesn’t bloody his fists on their face. Here’s another question: will dealing with this political foe be as painful for Kingpin as sitting through that children’s choir singing “We Built This City”?

Lili Taylor is the fifth new actor to be board Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, following Matthew Lillard (who I hope is playing Mr. Fear), Sydney Parra, Annie Parisse and James Armstrong. As far as established people go, Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox will be joined again by Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson (which is especially weird considering he’s, you know, dead). Filming for the next season began in February and is expected to conclude in July.

Meanwhile, there are just three episodes left to go in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1’s run. Among the other major events that happened in this week’s episodes were Ms. Marvel’s Yusuf Khan meeting Matt, Matt suiting back up and fighting Muse, and the introduction of a new vigilante named Swordsman.