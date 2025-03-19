Daredevil: Born Again Featured The Most Hilarious Moment Yet From Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Tenure, And I Love The Reason Why It Needed To Be Redone
This was so great to watch.
Warning: SPOILERS for the Daredevil: Born Again episode “Sic Semper Systema”
It’s been 10 years since Vincent D’Onofrio began his tenure as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While I know I’m not alone in considering him a great villain, it’s also safe to say that he doesn’t mesh well with humor. However, the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again to air on the 2025 TV schedule delivered an exception to the rule, as it delivered the most hilarious moment yet from D’Onofrio’s Kingpin tenure. As the cherry on top of this proverbial sundae, it turns out the scene needed to be reshot for an amazing reason.
In addition to “Sic Semper Systema” featuring the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, this episode also gifted us the glorious minutes of Disney+ subscription-exclusive television that were Mayor Fisk uncomfortably watching a children’s choir singing “We Built This City” off tune in front of him. I truly laughed out loud when I saw this, and my appreciation for the scene has only grown after hearing what Daredevil: Born Again director Jeffrey Nachmanoff told Brandon Davis about why the first version didn’t quite work:
That’s fantastic. It surely would have been tough for anyone who remotely has an ear for music to sit through those kids belting out a poor rendition of Starship’s 1985 debut single. But for Wilson Fisk, a man with known anger issues and doesn’t like his time being wasted, you could practically feel the discomfort emanating from him. He tried to put on a good front once the performance was done by saying it was “wonderful” and that the children had “such talent,” but he couldn’t get out the door quick enough when the teacher said there’d be another song.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Stay current on Daredevil: Born Again, as well as revisit the original Daredevil series, by subscribing to the Mouse House's streaming service. The new ad-supported plan starts at $9.99 a month. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
It was the right move to have some kids singing off tune added to the recording. Because like Nachmanoff, had they been singing well, Fisk might have still be uncomfortable, but it wouldn’t have been felt as strongly. Oh, and I failed to mention, things only got worse the New York mayor from there.
Immediately afterwards, Wilson Fisk learned about the article published by BB Urich calling him a “union buster” for his unorthodox plan to deal with the city’s garbage problem. He was understandably angered when Sheila Rivera told him about this, as he wouldn’t accept leaks in his administration. However, rather than going back to his office immediately to find the culprit (it was Daniel Blake, albeit accidentally), he had to go to the Latvian Cultural Center for an event celebrating Latvian Heritage Day. And what was the choir singing? That’s right, we got another round of “We Built This City,” but this time in the Latvian language.
There are still five episodes left in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, but I can confidently say this will stick as one of my favorite moments in the season. Hopefully there’s a way for Born Again Season 2 to deliver a similarly humorous moment, as I like seeing Kingpin put into these kinds of situations.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Jonathan Majors Expressed Interest In Returning As Kang In The MCU. Why I Still Think Recasting Is The Way To Go
Jon Bernthal Pinpoints Key Difference Between Frank And Matt In Daredevil: Born Again, And I Think It's What Makes The Punisher So Great