Daredevil: Born Again’s Charlie Cox Reveals How Long The Disney+ Show Will Shoot For, Shares Thoughts On Big Episode Order

The last year has been great for fans of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. First, last December, three years after Daredevil Season 3 aired on Netflix and then was promptly cancelled by the streaming service, Cox made his long-awaited return as Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then this past summer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law provided the opportunity for Cox to both reprise Matt and officially suit back up as Daredevil, albeit in a new costume. Additionally, we learned that Cox will be back for both Echo and Daredevil: Born Again in the next few years, and now the actor has revealed how long the latter show will shoot for and shared his thoughts on its big episode order.

Following rumors of a Daredevil revival series being put together, it was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Daredevil: Born Again was on the way as part of the Phase 5 lineup. While Marvel shows accessible exclusively to Disney+ subscribers are usually given six or nine episodes per season (though Loki and What If… ? are so far the only ones that have scored second seasons), Born Again got a whopping 18 episodes for just its first season. As such, Charlie Cox informed NME that he’ll be spending most of 2023 playing Marvel’s Man Without Fear, saying:

They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023.’ I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.

With 18 episodes right off the bat, it makes sense that Charlie Cox will be keeping busy in the coming year with his Daredevil duties, as one can’t simply knock out this much work quickly. Prior to Marvel Studios looping him in, Cox played Matt Murdock in all 39 episodes of the original Daredevil series, plus the eight-episode miniseries The Defenders. It’ll be a long time until we learn if a second season is on the horizon for Daredevil: Born Again, but regarding why this first season is so super-sized, Cox offered the following speculation for the bigger amount of episodes:

I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18. I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.

With the original Daredevil series delivering 13 episodes per season, it’s not like there was a lack of opportunity to explore Matt Murdock’s legal profession and personal life, but if Charlie Cox is correct, Daredevil: Born Again could be placing a bigger emphasis on this amidst the superhero action. So far no specific plot details for Born Again have been disclosed to the public, but it will involve Daredevil clashing once again with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, who was brought back into the Marvel fold last year in Hawkeye. Born Again’s cast also includes The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt.

Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again’s Disney+ premiere in early 2024, both Daredevil and Kingpin will appear in Echo, with the former reportedly searching for a former ally. Continue visiting CinemaBlend for more updates on Daredevil’s MCU future and other upcoming Marvel TV shows.