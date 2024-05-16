Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Shares Hopes For MCU Future After Born Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in the midst of Phase 5, which includes both movies and shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of those shows that fans are really looking forward to is Daredevil: Born Again, which will once again star actor Charlie Cox in the title role. And he recently shared his hopes for the character's future after that long-awaited show is released.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order remember watching Netflix's MCU shows, and hoping they'd crossover with the rest of the shared universe. That finally happened for Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, and now fans are ready for a new series for the beloved hero. Cox spoke to Deadline about how long he's been playing the role, offering:

There will definitely come a time where I am not able to do it anymore, but for right now, [we’ll] just keep doing the best job we can and loving it. I feel incredibly grateful to still be making the show, and hopefully, we’ve got another 10 years in us.

Do you hear that sound? It's countless Marvel fans cheering because Charlie Cox wants to stick around as Daredevil. Hopefully that includes pivoting back to the big screen for an upcoming Marvel movie like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Fingers crossed!

Cox's comments show how much passion he still has for playing Matt Murdock, despite it being such a physical job. The original Daredevil series was known for its dizzying action sequences, which were done practically rather than through visual effects. And as such, fans are expecting the same level of action in Born Again.

Getting a gig as a superhero can be utterly exhausting, thanks to the demands of the job and time commitment. But while some actors can get away with visual effects bringing their action sequences to life, Charlie Cox has long and extremely physical fight choreography to perfect. Despite this, he seems thrilled to be back and would like to stick around as Matt Murdock for as long as he can.

It should be interesting to see what type of story is told in Daredevil: Born Again. The ending of Daredevil Season 3 saw Nelson, Murdock & Page opened, and both Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series. And it looks like Bullseye will once again be back, as well as Wilson Fisk. Can they just give us this series already?

Some fans are also wondering if other members of The Defenders might end up doing a cameo in Born Again, therefore confirming their long-awaited return. In particular, fans are hoping to see Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones back in the MCU. Luckily, we will see Jon Bernthal back as Punisher.

It's currently unclear when Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+. While we wait, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.