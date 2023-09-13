Deadpool 3 Director Describes Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds’ Dynamic On Set
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have a delightful fake feud, and it sounds like Deadpool 3's director is getting involved.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, although a few projects were put on hold as a result of the ongoing strikes. That includes Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will finally bring the Merc with the Mouth into the larger shared universe. The movie also features the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, which fans are hyped about. Deadpool 3’s director described Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ dynamic on set, and it sounds utterly delightful.
Deadpool 3 is arguably one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, and fans particularly can’t wait to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ faux feud play out on the big screen. The pair of actors have been poking fun at each other for years, and that dynamic will likely extend to their characters in the forthcoming sequel. Director Shawn Levy recently spoke to the LA Times about what they’re like on the movie’s set, saying:
Well, there you have it. It seems like the love between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is palpable for those on the set of Deadpool 3. Although now Shawn Levy is adding a new fold to their faux feud, as he’s seemingly competing with the Logan actor for Reynolds’ affection. What an unconventional love triangle.
Levy’s comments will make a great deal of sense for those who have been following Ryan Reynolds’ life and career over the last few years. The 46 year-old actor/entrepreneur has had a number of major collaborations with the Stranger Things director, including Free Guy and The Adam Project. What’s more, Levy moved to New York to be neighbors and closer collaborators/ friends with Reynolds.
Director: Shawn Levy
Writer: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Briana Hildebrand, Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams
Release Date/Platform: May 3rd, 2024 in theaters
I just love the idea of Levy and Jackman competing for Ryan Reynolds’ affections while they all work together on Deadpool 3. One can only imagine how much back and forth banter is happening on set, and how that will impact the theatrical cut. Given how comedy-focused the superhero franchise is, I assume it’ll only help things stay light and funny.
Production Ryan Reynolds’ blockbuster was underway when the strikes occurred, and Deadpool 3 eventually paused filming. Fans of the franchise already waited a number of years for Wade Wilson to return, as the first sequel hit back in 2018. And as a result, there are countless rumors swirling about that movie.
Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 3rd, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
