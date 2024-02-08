Deadpool 3 Fan Art Imagines Dafne Keen’s Return As X-23, And I Really Hope It Happens

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have had some struggles lately, but t's still showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The studio consistently releases new content, in the forms of both movies and live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3, and there are countless rumors about what might be happening in that blockbuster. Epic fan art imagines Dafne Keen's return as X-23, and now I really hope it happens.

What we know about Deadpool 3 has been limited, despite the movie's release later this year. There are countless rumors about the Deadpool 3 cast list, and what surprise cameos might happen throughout its runtime. Fan art on Instagram imagined what it might be like if Keen reprised her Logan role as Laura Kinney/ X-23, and it's pretty badass. Check it out below:

I mean, how awesome is that? Fans immediately responded to Dafne Keen's version of X-23, and have wanted to see her return to that role on the big screen. Deadpool 3 will reportedly honor Logan's tragic ending, and what better way than to bring Wolverine's clone daughter Laura? We'll just have to wait and see what Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, and company have up their sleeves for the long-awaited threequel.

This image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Troy Austin, who has over 20k followers on the social media outlet. He's gotten quite a following thanks to epic fan art featuring characters from DC and Marvel lore. And while we not-so-patiently wait for information about Deadpool 3, smart money says more of this viral content will be arriving online.

Since her acclaimed performance in Logan, Dafne Keen has been keeping busy with high profile roles in projects like His Dark Materials. Still, comic fans have been hoping to see her back as X-23 in some type of Marvel-affiliated project. Deadpool 3 seems like the perfect choice, but it's unclear if she'll actually appear in that threequel or not.

As previously mentioned, there are countless rumors are about what might happen in Deadpool 3, and which X-Men characters might pop up throughout the course of its mysterious runtime. In addition to chatter about Dafne Keen's Laura, other names that moviegoers are hoping to see include Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Halle Berry's Storm, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. These rumors will likely continue circulating until either the movie comes out, or the studio confirms/denies the ongoing chatter. But hey, any publicity is good publicity.

Deadpool 3 recently wrapped principal photography, so the movie feels more real than ever before. Fans have waited years to return to that franchise, with the wait extended thanks to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes which shut down production.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on July 26th. While we wait for more information, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.