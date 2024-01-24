Ryan Reynolds Reveals Deadpool 3 Has Wrapped By Simultaneously Trolling Hugh Jackman And Sweetly Reflecting About Working With His Bestie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, thanks to big screen movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie coming to theaters is Deadpool 3, which has been a long time coming. That project will hit theaters this summer, so fans will be delighted to know it has officially wrapped principal photography. And Ryan Reynolds revealed this news by both trolling Hugh Jackman and sweetly reflected on working with his bestie.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, and fans are eager for any information about what's been going down on set. While new set photos might have revealed a huge Deadpool 3 detail, there should be less leaks as the movie wrapped. Reynolds posted on Instagram to celebrate, taking a few jabs at Jackman in the process. Check it out below:

This mixture of comedy and genuine sentiment is very on brand for Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool franchise as a whole. And clearly Reynolds' faux feud with Hugh Jackman is going to be on full display when the threequel arrives in theaters.

Of course, that's not the only close friend that Reynolds worked with for Deadpool 3. His buddy and frequent collaborator Shawn Levy directed the movie, and posted his own sweet response on Twitter to Reynolds' announcement. It reads:

Had the greatest time of my life shooting this movie. Post production starts at dawn⚔️❤️

Even if Deadpool 3 got delayed due to the strikes, it sounds like the set was a very fun place. And one can only imagine how this will translate for moviegoers, especially since there's already so much love for Ryan Reynolds' R-rated franchise. And that was before Hugh Jackman returned as Wolverine.

While Jackman and Reynolds are leading the cast of Deadpool 3, there's a ton of discourse online about who we may or may not be seeing on the big screen when it hits theaters this summer. That includes chatter about various members of the X-Men, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and the fan favorite Scarlet Witch. Luckily our questions will finally be answered later this year.

Ryan Reynolds' post mentions the various challenges that came with getting Deadpool 3 in the can. Namely bad weather during outdoor shoots, leaks, and (of course) Deadpool 3 halting filming in the midst of the strikes. But cameras quickly went back up once the strikes were over, and the movie is still expected to arrive in theaters during the summer. But that means post-production is going to have to really hustle.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.