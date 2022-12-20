Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman Offers Big Clue About His Return As Wolverine

Marvel fans have been anticipating the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine since Ryan Reynolds dropped his viral announcement. Of course, the Marvel character died at the end of Jackman’s supposed final outing as the beloved figure -- 2017’s Logan. So folks are now questioning how the deceased X-Man will be revived for the new movie. While the script is currently being worked on, Jackman himself gave fans a big clue about how his character returns to life.

Jackman shared the hint when he was asked about the second Deadpool sequel on The Jess Cagle Show. He hinted that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige’s multiverse ongoing multiverse approach might play a role in his MCU debut. Here's what he said specifically:

But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it's science. And so I don't have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans too.

This makes sense, as the multiverse is set to figure into many upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe productions. We still don't have 100% confirmation, though, and there are still other unknowns surrounding the story. Director Shawn Levy already gave an update on Wolverine’s return and, though he didn't give way specifics, it sounds like the creative team is making great progress.

The Hollywood renaissance man has been open about how he regretted leaving the role of the adamantium-clawed mutant after catching a screening of the first Deadpool flick. Around the time Reynolds and Marvel were meeting about the third movie, the X-Men star agreed to return because of an epiphany he had while on vacation, which hit him after years of Ryan Reynolds begging him to return.

Ultimately, the seeds for Hugh Jackman’s return were sown into Deadpool 2’s end-credits scenes. Viewers saw the Merc with a Mouth rectify Reynolds' gripes about his first Marvel outing by killing X-Men Origins’ Wade Wilson. At the same time, he propositioned Wolvie to return for another outing. The Son star was ultimately willing to reprise the role if his appearance didn’t tamper with Logan’s acclaimed and emotional finale.

Of course, Hugh Jackman is no stranger to Marvel movies that feature multiple timelines, as he and fellow X-Men alum Halle Berry played future Wolverine and Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past. In addition, another X-Men alum Patrick Stewart proceeded the 54-year-old entertainer, reprising his role as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character appeared as an inhabitant of an alternate universe, which was visited by Strange and America Chavez. So the universe-hopping angle can surely make anything possible. Yet there's still a question of which Wolverine fans will get.

One would think that Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and the team are planning to bring in a Logan variant that's similar to the one audiences have come to know over the years. However, don't be surprised if he's different in some respects. For instance, he could end up sporting a variant of that classic yellow costume. His attire aside though, let's just hope that Jackman's return as the character makes sense and results in a fun cinematic ride.

Fans will see what's what when Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024. The film could end up being a crucial component within the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, which comprises the slate of upcoming Marvel movies.