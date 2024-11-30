After Deadpool And Wolverine’s Deleted NSFW Micky Mouse Joke Was Revealed, A Source Spoke Out About How Bob Iger Allegedly Factored Into It Being Cut

The R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine continued the franchise’s tradition of dishing out extreme violence and raunchy jokes, despite the fact that it was officially canon with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jokes about cocaine , sex and more were present throughout Shawn Levy’s gleefully violent superhero romp. However, there was one wild joke that didn’t make the final cut, and it was just recently revealed. That barb involved Mickey Mouse and, following its reveal, a source has claims on how Disney CEO Bob Iger played into the decision to cut it.

What Exactly Was The Joke That Was Cut From Deadpool & Wolverine?

We’re currently heading into awards season and, with that, Walt Disney Pictures is currently looking to campaign on behalf of some of its biggest 2024 movie release schedule entries. D&W is included in that discussion and, because of it, the screenplay has officially been shared by the House of Mouse and Marvel Studios. Within the script, the aforementioned dirty joke comes into play after Wade Wilson learns of Magneto’s death. He then reacts with anger, blurting out the following sentiment:

FUCK! What we can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse cock in my throat.

I’m honestly not sure if I’ll ever get that mental picture out of my head. (And, let’s be honest, that’s probably what Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy were hoping for.) Seriously, that’s a wild statement even by this franchise’s standards, which is impressive, in some ways. Had that comment actually been featured in the flick, it could possibly be considered one of Deadpool’s best quotes . But, alas, it just wasn’t meant to be.

What Allegedly Happened When Bob Iger Heard The Joke?

Ryan Reynolds and co. explained earlier this year that they were given a lot of creative freedom. However, a source close to Reynolds recently spoke to TMZ and alleged that Bob Iger himself asked if this particular line of dialogue could. Despite that, the unnamed person further claimed that Iger didn’t demand that that be the case. They also said that the Free Guy star was fine with the request, given that it was just one line and that the family-friendly studio had been gracious when it came to other creative decisions made for the film.

Even though the Mickey Mouse joke wasn’t included in the finished film, it’s still impressive just how many gnarly gags the team behind D&W were able to stuff into the motion picture. Some may laugh at the thought of this, but there’s definitely an art to the dirty joke, as one needs to know what’s appropriate at a given time and how not to cross certain lines. You may not realize, but the team did avoid going in a few dark places for jokes , with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell truly realizing that during a recent rewatch.

I’d say that Bob Iger’s request didn’t hurt the film, of course, especially since Deadpool & Wolverine earned $1 billion worldwide at the box office and earned mostly positive reviews. One must also remember that the crass jokers are only part of the film’s appeal, as it’s the action and heart that also make it great. So, all in all, Iger, Ryan Reynolds and their colleagues have a lot to be proud of. Now, if I could only remove this mental picture of Mickey Mouse from my subconscious.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to stream with a Disney+ subscription . Also, be sure to read up on upcoming Marvel movies , as there are plenty of them on the docket.