Deadpool And Wolverine Star Praises Ryan Reynolds’ Threequel, Says MCU Is ‘In Need Of Something Fresh’
Deadpool and Wolverine is nearly here, arriving after a few MCU box office bombs.
More than a decade after its inception, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong, and showing no signs of slowing down. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie arriving in theaters (before streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is Deadpool & Wolverine, and the hype is very real. One Deadpool 3 star recently praised Ryan Reynolds’ threequel, saying the MCU is "in need of something fresh."
What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but fans are eager to see what Shawn Levy and company have up their sleeves. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that movies like The Marvels bombed at the box office, leading to some concerns about the shared universe as a whole. Dopinder actor Karan Soni spoke to Us Weekly about the blockbuster, offering:
There you have it. Sounds like Ryan Reynolds and company have something very special coming to theaters this month with Deadpool 3. While Soni was careful not to reveal any of the movie's contents, he seems sure that the script is going to deliver big time.
Soni's comments offer a peek behind the curtain on a project like Deadpool & Wolverine. It turns out that another version of the movie was written before Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine was official. Luckily, fans get to see Jackman and Reynolds' faux feud play out on the big screen.
The need for something "fresh" is a criticism that the MCU has gotten a number of times over recent years. Audiences taken umbrage with the shared universe's lack of a cohesive story since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and broke records. And as such, movies like Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels have all failed to perform at the box office.
It should be fascinating to see what goes down in Deadpool 3, and how it affects the MCU as a whole. The trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have teased some of the surprise cameos that will occur throughout its runtime, and there are countless rumors swirling about what else might go down.
All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.