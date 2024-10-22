'This Paints Me Like The Smart Guy With All The Lines': Ryan Reynolds' Sweet Tribute To Blind Al Actress Leslie Uggams Has Me In My Feels

For over a decade, The Marvel Cinematic Universe has regularly released thrilling content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie release was Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office and showed that the MCU still had what it took to please audiences and critics alike. And Ryan Reynolds recently posted a sweet tribute to Blind Al actress Leslie Uggams, who has starred in all three movies of the franchise. And now I'm in my feels.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order fell in love with Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, Wade Wilson's foul-mouthed roommate. While sharing a video of them together at Comic-Con, Ryan Reynolds praised her immense talents, legendary career in show business, and what she brings to the Deadpool franchise. Check it out below:

I'm not crying, you're crying. As part of the cast of Deadpool 3, as well as its two predecessors, Uggams has really helped to make the franchise what it is. While he doesn't get involved in the big action pieces, she's a consistent scene stealer, who fans are hoping to see in upcoming Marvel movies. And considering just how successful the threequel was, moviegoers are assuming that Wade Wilson and Logan will factor heavily into what comes next for the shared universe.

While the younger generations might know Uggams best thanks to her role as Blind Al, she's had a prolific career on the stage and screen. And as a theater person myself, I can't forget her infamous rendition of "June Is Bustin Out All Over." Ryan Reynolds acknowledging this legacy feels like an important sign of respect, especially since she's been such a stellar part of the Deadpool ensemble for years.

Al and Wade's relationship throughout the Deadpool trilogy is super heartwarming, even if their dialogue often includes drug references and four-letter words. They truly understand each other, and it seems like Ryan Reynolds has really bonded with Uggams in their years spent working together. As he says, she's his "home base."

Following the ending of Deadpool & Wolverine and the movie's wild popularity, most fans are expecting Ryan Reynolds' franchise to continue having legs within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moviegoers are hoping that Wade, Logan, and Laura all get to join in future crossover movies like Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. Hopefully if this does happen, we also get to see an appearance from Leslie Uggams' Blind Al for good measure. Hey, a guy can dream!

After successful saving his universe, Deadpool & Wolverine concluded with he, Logan, and Laura joining the rest of Wade's friends in his apartment. Fans are left wondering if he'll reunite with Vanessa, as well as what comes next for his roommate Blind Al.

