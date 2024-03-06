Deadpool & Wolverine Star Is Hyping Up Surprise Cameos, And My Head Is Spinning

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which will finally bring the Ryan Reynolds' character into the MCU. One of the movie's stars is hyping up surprise cameos, and my head is spinning thinking about the possibilities.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, as Marvel has notoriously high security surrounding its projects. A number of rumors are swirling as a result, mostly about who might make up the Deadpool 3 cast. There are a number of popular theories about who might appear, and actor Karan Soni is helping to fuel the flames of those rumors. Because while speaking with Variety about the threequel, the actor said:

This new MCU version is ultra-secretive. There are a lot of surprises. Let’s just say a lot of people traveled to London.

Well, I'm intrigued. It looks like at least some of the rumors surrounding Deadpool 3 will end up being true. At least, if Soni's comments are to be believed. And smart money says the discourse surrounding the threequel is going to get louder until we get more information about what's coming.

Karan Soni specifically mentioned how intense Marvel security is, and he and the ret of the Deadpool 3 cast are likely still adjusting to this. After all, the first two movies were produced by Fox. Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox and its properties opened the door for Deapdool to join the MCU, but it also means there's a new studio in charge.

Soni starred in the first two Deadpool movies as Dopinder, a cab driver who Wade Wilson befriends/terrorizes. The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed Dopinder and the rest of Deadpool's buddies surrounding him, before the TVA comes knocking... literally.

The teaser was careful not to reveal too much, which is why fans are coming up with ideas of their own about what's going down in the blockbuster. There are a number of rumored actors who the internet thinks will appear in Deadpool 3, including Jennifer Garner' Elektra, Halle Berry's Storm, and more. And given Karan Soni's tease, maybe they're all true and we're going to get a giant crossover event. Only time will tell, but I bet plenty of folks are going to head to theaters to find out how it all goes down.

Fans have been waiting a long time to finally see Wade Wilson in the MCU, and it should be fascinating to see how the studio utilizes the R-rated antihero. Hopefully we get to see him with plenty of crossovers and a role in the next Avengers movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.