Despite CGI Trolling, Disney's She-Hulk Trailer Quickly Became One Of Marvel's Most Watched TV Trailers

Marvel Studios is on a role with its Disney+ series. We just finished Moon Knight and we have Ms. Marvel on the horizon but the streaming service is already getting us hyped for the series that will drop after that one, the excellently titled, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. And while not everybody is singing the praises of this first trailer, nobody can argue that people aren't paying attention.

According to THR , the new She-Hulk trailer received 78 million views in its first 24 hours. It’s the second largest trailer debut for a Marvel Studios series, behind only The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And that series had its trailer promoted through a Super Bowl ad.

While a lot of people have seen the She-Hulk trailer, that not to say that everybody that did is in love with it. While there are certainly some seriously excited fans, there were a lot of negative comments surrounding the trailer’s CGI. Some number of those 78 million views were probably from people who gave it a look only after they heard how bad the CGI She-Hulk was.

To be fair to the trailer, with the new series still three months away it seems likely that the trailer is using computer effects that are still in progress, and when She-Hulk actually premieres, we’ll get a slightly different look. Even if that wasn’t the plan, considering some of the negative response, we could see changes made between now and the show’s release in order to respond to the apparent issues.

Still, while there was some criticism, most people seem to be looking forward to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The Twitter account for Better Call Saul was glad to see another lawyer on TV at least. 78 million is a pretty massive number and considering the trailer response was apparently bigger than most other Disney+ series, there’s a clear interest in this one for some reason. It could be the character of She-Hulk herself, it could be fans of Tatiana Maslany happy to see her in the role.

The title alone gives an impression that the new series will be a bit lighter in tone than most of the Marvel Studios series we’ve seen so far. In the comics She-Hulk has been known to go full Deadpool including fourth wall breaking moments and while the trailer doesn’t indicate the series will go quite that far, it does look like it will be quite funny.