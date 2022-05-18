Better Call Saul Had The Best Reaction To Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer For Disney+

With all the MCU fare on the way for Disney+ subscribers , it shouldn’t be surprising that not even the recent release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could quell fans’ eagerness to witness footage of Tatiana Maslany going green for She-Hulk. Thankfully, Marvel dropped the first trailer for the show, and revealed the legal comedy’s new title, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The quirky promo featured appearances from Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Tim Roth’s return as Emil “Abomination” Blonsky , and it quickly caught the attention of the masses. And I don’t mean only Marvel fans, as it also caught the shifty eyes of Better Call Saul’s titular superhero (a term used as loosely as humanly possible).

Amidst all the happiness and hoopla on social media from fans celebrating Orphan Black vet Tatiana Maslany’s transformation into Jennifer Walters, Better Call Saul’s Twitter page left an apparent seal of approval for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , which can be seen below.

All the best people are lawyers and that's a factMay 18, 2022 See more

I don’t think anybody is going to argue against that point, at least not in a court of law, and with the understanding that we’re keeping that opinion central to just these two shows for the moment. As amazing as everyone is in Better Call Saul, from Tony Dalton’s chilling scenes as Lalo to Giancarlo Esposito in Alpha-Villain mode as Gus Fring to Jonathan Banks' steely determination as Mike, the AMC drama lives and dies by the on-screen presence and chemistry shared by Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman (or Jimmy McGill, depending on what season you’re on) and Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler.

Sure, it’d be a totally different show without all the Breaking Bad connections, but the point remains. And so in that respect, the best people (in Better Call Saul) are lawyers, which is indeed a fact. This probably doesn't wholly apply to Howard Hamlin, at least in Saul's eyes, but exceptions count here.

From what we can tell by the trailer, Jennifer also seems like an upstanding person ahead of all the hulk-ification and whatnot. But is she still the best “person” when in She-Hulk mode? Are Hulks people, too? That sounds like something that Saul Goodman could argue in either direction, depending on which way paid more. Not that any of Saul’s clientele are as reputable as any version of Hulk within the MCU.

That Twitter comment, while fairly inconsequential overall, is capable of inspiring mounds and mounds of fan fiction centering on crossovers between the Better Call Saul-verse and that of She-Hulk, along with the rest of the MCU. What better (And nerdier) courtroom boss fight could there be than a brawl with She-Hulk and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock facing off against Saul Goodman and Kim Wexler? Somebody create that stop-motion animated film ASAP, please.