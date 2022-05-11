Moon Knight Ending Explained: Who Is Jake Lockley, The Marvel Superhero’s Third Personality?

The following article contains some MAJOR SPOILERS for Moon Knight. If you yet to finish the Disney+ series, proceed at your own risk!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has long had a tradition of introducing new characters during end credits sequences, and the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight, was no different. In the final moments of the Episode 6, “Gods and Monsters,” audiences were formally introduced the superhero’s third personality, Jake Lockley, a character who comic book fans know is willing to go places Marc Spector and Steven Grant can't even dream about.

But now that the dust has settled and fan fervor has calmed down, this seems like the right time to take a look back at what happened during the Moon Knight ending, the significance of Jake Lockley and what the future could hold for one of Oscar Isaac's best characters. All that being said, let’s break down what happened and what’s next. Oh, and major spoilers follow.

What Happens At The End Of Moon Knight

The Moon Knight Season 1 finale picks up with Marc Spector jumping from Taweret's ship to save Steven Grant from the Duat. After bonding in the sands (and coming back from stasis), the pair run through the Gates of Osiris, revive their body and reconnect with Khonshu once more.

Meanwhile, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) frees Ammit, channels the goddess’ power and uses it to kill the avatars belonging to the other gods, effectively giving him the ability to cast judgment on others based on crimes they have not yet committed. However, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) learns that Ammit can be trapped in an avatar and killed.

Once she temporarily becomes Taweret’s avatar, Layla (as Scarlet Scarab) teams up with Moon Knight to take on Harrow. During the battle, Marc and Steven lose consciousness, only to wake up some time later with a defeated Harrow by their side. Together, the three heroes seal Ammit in Harrow’s body, but Marc and Spencer refuse to kill them and ask to be freed from their service to Khonshu. In the final moments, a third personality named Jake Lockley comes in and kills Harrow, but more on that later.

Who Is Jake Lockley And What Does His Future Hold?

Fans of the Moon Knight comics are more than aware of the weight the name Jake Lockley carries, and are all-too familiar with his dark, violent, and downright depraved tactics. You could call Jake, who was presented as a hard-nosed cabbie on the pages of Marvel Comics, Khonshu’s “ace in the hole” simply because he is the third personality in the human avatar who is willing to do anything and everything asked of him, no matter how much blood he has to get on his hands. After the Disney+ series' end-credits sequence, it’s clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character is no different.

When speaking with CinemaBlend following Jake Lockley’s reveal, Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis said the character being described as a “cold-blooded killer” is one way to look at it, and also noted he had a “man on the street” vibe. It is hard to say what the future holds for Jake Lockley (and Moon Knight as a whole) moving forward, but all you will need to do is look for the river of blood that leads to the violent character’s whereabouts.

And, even though Moon Knight's future is still up in the air at the time of publication, it’s safe to say that Jake Lockley is going to be a major part of those plans moving forward. This is especially considering the “save the best for last” treatment the character received in the closing shot of the Season 1 finale.

The Moon Knight End Credit Sequence Wasn’t The First Spotting Of Jake Lockley

Even though fans had to wait until the last possible second of Moon Knight Season 1 to see Jake Lockley in all his glory, the character was teased several times throughout the series and even briefly spotted way back in the show’s debut. When speaking with Marvel.com after the final episode aired in May 2022, cinematographer Gregory Middleton pointed out that a third reflection (one belonging to Jake’s personality) is briefly shown in the Episode 1 - “The Goldfish Problem,” when Steven wakes up following the cupcake truck chase scene with Harrow’s men.

Another hint of Jake’s presence comes in Episode 3 - “The Friendly Type,” when both Steven and Marc discover neither was in control during a bloody fight in Cairo. What makes this so great is the fact that Marc was built up to be bolder and more capable version of Steven up to this point, but even he was astonished by the brutality at their feet.

But, that isn’t all, as there are traces of Jake sprinkled throughout the series, all leading to his epic reveal just before the screen went black for the final time.

Breaking Down Layla El-Faouly’s Scarlet Scarab Transformation

In addition to the big Jake Lockley reveal, the Moon Knight ending also gave audiences their first (and hopefully not last) look at Scarlet Scarab, Layla El-Faouly’s superhero that was formed when she agreed to temporarily serve as Taweret’s avatar ahead of the final showdown. With an amazing costume and even greater set of skills, Scarlet Scarab managed to be one the standouts of the action-packed and plot-heavy Season 1 finale for more than one reason.

When speaking with CinemaBlend following the finale episode, director Mohamed Diab revealed that he took great pride in introducing the MCU’s first Egyptian superhero with the inclusion of Scarlet Scarab because he was able to help bring in a character that could serve as an inspiration to Egyptian and Middle Eastern audiences. Hopefully this means the character will stick around for whatever the future holds.

Is This The End Of The Line For Harrow And Ammit?

While the future remains uncertain for several characters introduced in Moon Knight, the same can’t be said for Arthur Harrow, who finally met his end at the hands of Jake Lockley in the Season 1 finale. Since Ammit was trapped in Harrow's body at the time of his assassination in the back of that white limousine, the goddess met the same fate as her vessel and the former avatar of Khonshu, who finally got his revenge against the cult leader. Is this truly the last we've seen of either of them? For now, it seems pretty cut and dry, but maybe that will change.

Could We See Moon Knight Show Up In Other MCU Movies/Shows?

With a big-name star like Oscar Isaac playing one of the most interesting and perplexing superheroes in recent memory, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see Moon Knight continue for more seasons on Disney+ or even on the big screen at some point. At the time of publication, though, the future remains uncertain for Moon Knight. In May 2022, Mohamed Diab told The Wrap that even though Marvel is keeping he and the rest of the crew in the dark for the time being, he would love to make a movie centered around the character, no matter if it meant another solo story or a project where Moon Knight works with another MCU superhero.

Although Moon Knight's story is wrapped up for now, there are still plenty of other upcoming Marvel TV shows to look forward to in the very near future, especially for everyone with a Disney+ subscription. In the meantime, there are also a ton of great series on the 2022 TV schedule coming to various other streaming platforms and traditional channels.