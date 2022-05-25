Fan Art Of Henry Cavill As Wolverine Is Rolling Around The Internet Again, And Now I Kinda Need Him In Another Big Franchise

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And given their massive popularity a number of actors have played roles in multiple shared universes. That’s exactly what some moviegoers are hoping might happen for Superman actor Henry Cavill. Because fan art of Cavill as Wolverine is rolling around the internet again, and now I kinda need him in another big franchise.

Actor Henry Cavill became a household name thanks to his role as Superman in the DCEU, starting with Man of Steel. His last appearance in the role was Justice League, and there’s currently no indication as to if/when he’ll be back in the cape. Fans have theorized about him playing Marvel characters like Captain Britain or Wolverine, and now some fan art of him as the latter hero has once again started circulating online. The image from Instagram can be seen below,

I mean, how cool is that? While Hugh Jackman left some very big shoes to fill for the next Wolverine, fans are eager to see the clawed X-Man back on the big screen. A number of names have been thrown around, including Daniel Radcliffe and Scott Eastwood. Although Henry Cavill definitely has the action experience necessary to bring the ragin' cajun to life on the big screen.

The above image from digital artist Apex Form dates back to March of 2020, but it’s really begun circulating around the internet again thanks to certain online news outlets. And with the mutants seemingly joining the MCU thanks to Patrick Stewart’s role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , there’s been new interest in seeing the X-Men on the big screen. Especially if A-list talent like Henry Cavill is involved.

In this image we see Henry Cavill as Wolverine, seemingly in the middle of a mutant battle. His adamantium claws are on full display, with the Mission: Impossible - Fallout actor given Logan’s signature hair do. We also see his adamantium skull coming through thanks to a wound on his face (which would presumably heal up quickly). Cavill would no doubt be badass tearing through his enemies as Logan, but Kevin Feige’s plans for the X-Men in the MCU are currently a total mystery.

While Henry Cavill has been noticeably missing from the DCEU since Justice League was released, he has e xpressed some interest in returning to the role of Superman. In the meantime, he’s kept busy with superpowered action sequences thanks to his leading role in Netflix's Witcher series. But fans want to see him in another major movie franchise, preferably one with comic book characters involved .