X-Men: Sandra Bullock Has A Funny Take On Those Daniel Radcliffe Wolverine Rumors

The future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently is a complete unknown. Though Kegin Feige and his field generals at Marvel Studios have mapped out the next few years of upcoming Marvel movies , the slate is filled with sequels such as Thor: Love and Thunder or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and origin story features for Blade and The Fantastic Four. Rumors swirl that mutant leader Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) will be featured in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but how that sets up more X-Men stories remains a mystery. Which is why I can’t figure out all of this chatter about Daniel Radcliffe being cast as Wolverine in the MCU, or Sandra Bullock’s new campaign to make this fan casting happen.

Daniel Radcliffe’s name has been associated with Wolverine recently, even though Radcliffe picked a different Marvel superhero he’d prefer to play. Hugh Jackman will not be returning to the role that he helped to make famous in a string of 20th Century Fox films. So when Wolverine appears in the MCU, he’ll be played by a different actor… and hopefully wearing a comic-accurate suit. Radcliffe’s The Lost City co-star Sandra Bullock must have heard this brought up one too many times on their publicity tour, because she exclaimed to Marvel, through It’s Gone Viral :

Wolverine people, can you please just fucking cast him. Just do it. Stop tiptoeing around and having people ask at press junkets. Just cast the man.

Daniel Radcliffe starts erupting into laughter during the interview, and half-jokingly (but pretty seriously) begs his The Lost City co-star to not do this, because he knows that quotes like that will get written up by someone like me, helping to perpetuate the casting machine until one day, the former Harry Potter is sporting Wolverine claws in a scene opposite Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. As he tells the interviewer, this rumor has dogged him for about three years, so he’s used to the hoopla. But as he says in the clip below, no one’s really asking him to play the part, so he can’t say “yes” to something that hasn’t been offered.

Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t need to appear in the MCU. He makes plenty of amazing choices on his own following his stint as Hollywood’s most-famous wizard. And his talents are a big part of the reason why “Weird” Al Yankovich chose Radcliffe to play the songwriter in a planned biopic. Radcliffe’s also so famous, Sandra Bullock asks him for HIS autograph as they are working together on The Lost City.