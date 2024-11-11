Fans Are Revealing How They Reacted After Realizing Chris Evans Was Playing Johnny Storm And Not Captain America In Deadpool And Wolverine

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently treating the fans to content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to hit the big screen is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records and proved that the shared universe could still have big wins. The blockbuster had a ton of wild cameos, and fans are revealing how they reacted after realizing Chris Evans was playing Johnny Storm and not Captain America.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order remember the two Fantastic Four movies that were in theaters before the MCU was formed. And while Deadpool 3 had tons of cameos, one of the most notable was Chris Evans returning to the role of Human Torch. That was a mind-blowing twist for fans, and many are sounding off on Instagram about how they reacted to the actor saying "Flame on!" again all these years later. As one fan revealed:

Totally forgot Chris Evans played Johnny in fantastic 4 before Captain America…😂😂until he said flame on I was like “OHHH right..Chris Evans IS Johnny Storm”

In their defense, the two Fantastic Four movies were released in 2005 and 2007 respectively. Some Marvel fans likely were too young to see them at the time, which no doubt helped Evans' cameo be doubly surprising.

While the Fantastic Four have been noticeably missing from the MCU, Disney's acquisition of Fox finally opened the door for them to join the fun. Fans are still waiting on Fantastic Four: First Steps, but in the meantime we got Chris Evans and John Krasinski's cameos in Deadpool 3 and Doctor Strange 2 respectively. On the same post another fan revealed how confused some folks were seeing Evans play someone other than Steve Rogers. In their words:

One guy really asked "Why was captain America flying in fire" on my theater 💀💀💀💀

Fair question for those who are less seeped in the lore of Marvel comics. But those of us who remember Evans' fiery performance in the two Fantastic Four movies were hyped to see him back in his OG superhero character... even if he as killed by Cassandra Nova in horrifying fashion. Another fan shared their reaction to the cameo in theaters, saying:

Honestly one of my favorite parts about the movie this shit had me hype in the theater

Chris Evans played Captain America in seven MCU movies, in addition to a few additional cameos. That role has pretty much become synonymous with the 43 year-old actor, but he was also endlessly charming as Johnny Storm/ Human Torch. But some moviegoers forgot his previous Marvel character, making his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine doubly thrilling. As another fan posted:

When I tell you I forgot all about him being in the fantastic 4🤣 in the theaters it really gave me chills !

Clearly this cameo was successful, and Chris Evans even got to have one more appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine's credits scenes. And while there's no indication he'll be playing Captain America again in the future, Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom definitely has fans wondering if more OGs might be back.

Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive on Disney+ November 12th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.