Following Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four Hiring, A Previously Fan Cast Actor Revealed He Auditioned For Reed Richards, And I Have Mixed Feelings About It
After years of anticipation, Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot is finally taking shape, much to fans’ delight. Matt Shakman’s upcoming superhero movie is currently in pre-production and, as of late, the ensemble cast has been filling out. Of course, many were most curious to learn who’d be playing the eponymous quartet of heroes, and those actors were revealed a few months ago. One of them is none other than Pedro Pascal, who’ll be the latest star to play Dr. Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic. Interestingly though, another actor – who was previously fan cast for the part has confirmed that they auditioned. And, quite frankly, I have mixed feelings about him losing the part to Pascal.
Who Is The Actor Who Apparently Didn’t Land The Role Of Mr. Fantastic?
There were numerous actors that fans pitched for the role of Reed Richards, before the Fantastic Four cast was revealed on Valentine’s Day. Chief among them, though, was Rahul Kohli, who’s starred in his fair share of notable productions. During the past several years, admirers campaigned for him to receive the role of the elastic superhero, with some even creating fan art of him in the role. Kohli previously acknowledged the buzz but never confirmed whether or not he’d actually auditioned for it. During an interview with the Salaam Nerds Podcast, which was shared to X, the star – while being careful with his words – seemed to finally confirm it:
The Haunting of Bly Manor star previously responded to the FF fan casts with a cheeky post (from his since-deleted X account) that seemingly poked at the feud between Marvel and DC fans. Based on the comments he shared during this latest interview, it seems like he would’ve indeed been excited to have landed the role. However, he did provide some more cerebral thoughts on not getting a high profile role like that one after being fancast:
One can’t help but appreciate his balanced take on the matter, and you’d honestly expect nothing less from such a thoughtful actor. It’s cool that we now have the information, though it certainly gives me pause when thinking about The Fantastic Four.
Why I Have Mixed Feelings About The Actor Losing This MCU Role?
On the one hand, I’m very glad that Pedro Pascal has been cast as the patriarch of Marvel’s First Family in the highly anticipated superhero flick. He’s an incredibly talented actor, who could bring some solid layers to the role. I also deeply disagree that his casting represents a “downgrade” from his predecessors.
However, I also can’t deny just how great Rahul Kohli would’ve been in the role. He gives off Reed vibes from a physical standpoint, given his lanky stature. And, as evidenced by some of his past roles, he can also exude a reserved demeanor, which is absolutely appropriate for the highly intelligent Dr. Richards. On paper, this is a casting that just seems very right but, based on the fact that Kholi didn’t get the job, we can only assume that the Last of Us actor possessed an element that just really spoke to Matt Shakman and the folks at Marvel Studios.
What I will say, though, is that Rahul Kohli is well loved by fans and much appreciated just like Pedro Pascal is. Also, one would hope that Kohli might one day be cast in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-set production. The franchise would be lucky to have him – whether or not he plays someone in the FF’s orbit or not.
The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025 and is only one of several upcoming Marvel movies that’s on the docket.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.