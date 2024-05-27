Giancarlo Esposito Teases A Major Marvel Role Which He Claims Fans ‘Won’t Predict,’ But I Have A Solid Guess On Who He’ll Play

We are at a very interesting intersection for Marvel Studios. The company has decreased its input to focus on quality control, and while there are plenty of exciting upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to, including Blade and The Fantastic Four, Shawn Levy’s Deadpool and Wolverine is the only movie hitting theaters in 2024. This period of “rest” is giving the MCU time to retool, and reconfigure its path forward… a path that reportedly is going to heavily feature the brilliant Giancarlo Esposito , of The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad fame.

Giancarlo Esposito is an incredible actor, who would be a remarkable addition to the MCU in any role. He has been hinting at Marvel Studios having interest in him for several months now, and why not? He’s in the Disney fold thanks to Star Wars, so Marvel should use him. And you also don’t add Esposito unless it’s for a major role… which has had several fans speculating that he’d make an excellent Charles Xavier in the eventual live-action X-Men movies . But Esposito’s recent comments lead me to believe he’s playing someone else in the MCU. Someone who indeed will be very important to the future of Marvel storytelling. Let’s break it all down.

(Image credit: AMC)

What did Giancarlo Esposito say?

During a recent appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul standout Esposito once again spoke about joining the MCU in a future project. And while he didn’t name anything specific, he was able to add a few more small details about his involvement, courtesy of Legion of Sand .

Said Esposito:

The MCU has knocked on my door and it’s a role you won’t predict. It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards.

Now that’s exciting. A series, better exploring who Giancarlo Esposito is playing? That indicates that he will play someone significant, strong enough to carry a program. However, if you scan the titles of upcoming Marvel shows , no one stands out as part of the previously announced Eyes of Wakanda, Ironheart, or Wonder Man shows, leading me to believe that it’s a future show that hasn’t yet been confirmed. Given the fact that Esposito says his character is going to be teased and THEN explored in a series, it leads me to predict where he’s going to initially show up… and who I think he’s going to be playing.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Who I Think Giancarlo Esposito Will Play

Here’s my best guess: Giancarlo Esposito will be the MCU’s Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom – aka, arch nemesis to The Fantastic Four. Is it lazy to cast Esposito as a bad guy, after he’s already made his name creating Gustavo Fring and Moff Gideon? Perhaps, but still, he’s the right choice. I can easily see Doom being teased in the third act, or possible end credits, of Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four , setting up a series that establishes his backstory, and connections to Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal). The series could even work as a bridge between The Fantastic Four movie and the announced Avengers: Secret Wars… a story that is going to need Doom’s participation.

Why do I think Giancarlo Esposito is being tapped for Doctor Doom? Well, given the fact that Marvel had to move on from Jonathan Majors and the presence of Kang, the MCU is going to need a significant “Big Bad” to carry it forward. Mr. Sinister is a possibility for the X-Men universe, but Doctor Doom is a powerful villain who’s worthy of opposing virtually every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, he’s primarily a Fantastic Four adversary, but he’s also tackled the Avengers, and countless heroes in between.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s one other reason why I think Esposito will play Doctor Doom. At 66 years of age, the actor isn’t really primed to sign on to a Marvel role where he’ll be front and center for the next 10 years. BUT, if you can introduce Esposito and show him occasionally, then use his voice to amplify Doom’s presence from behind a mask, that’s an effective hire. It allows Marvel to use Esposito the way that Star Wars coincidentally uses Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian . And Doom could absolutely benefit from a standalone Disney+ series that connects dots laid out in The Fantastic Four, setting up Secret Wars.

We shall see what comes of Giancarlo Esposito’s teasing, as eventually he will have to confirm the role that Marvel is dangling – possibly at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, or D23 in Anaheim in August.