After Guilty Verdict, Jonathan Majors Has Officially Been Sentenced In Domestic Assault Case

Celebrity lawsuits have a penchant for going viral, just look at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle. Actor Jonathan Majors was on top of the world professionally, before he was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. The public followed as Majors was found guilty, and now he's officially been sentenced by the judge presiding over the case.

This bombshell news comes to us from Variety, which reports that the actor was "sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling." So while there were originally concerns that he might be facing potential jail time, he's avoided that. Instead, he'll have to go to mandatory counseling related to the conflict with his ex Grace Jabbari which got him arrested.

Despite being the victor in court, Jabbari also issued a cautionary statement about Majors before his sentencing was revealed. The victim impact statement reads:

He is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt another women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law. I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.

Clearly there are very strong feelings associated with this case, given the stakes and various allegations that have been tossed around. Grace Jabbari seems to think that Majors is capable of more violence, so she presumably would have liked a harsher punishment for the Lovecraft Country actor.

While Majors won't be going to jail and instead was sentenced to mandatory counseling, he is no doubt feeling other repercussions related to this case. His career came to a screeching halt as a result of being charged with assault and harassment. And shortly after he was found guilty, Marvel officially cut ties with the actor, leading to questions about how the shared universe will handle his character Kang. And as such, fans are wondering if another actor might replace Majors as Kang for upcoming Marvel movies. Only time will tell.

