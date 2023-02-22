Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Merch Reveals Exciting Change To Groot

It’s possible that no corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has undergone quite the change that we have seen from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. These characters have been through a lot, and expectations are that when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in a couple of months, we’re going to see even more change in what James Gunn has said will be the end of this story. The character that has been through the most physical changes has clearly been Groot, and it appears he’s changed even more than we realized. He flies now.

A new Groot action figure from Hasbro has been unveiled and details were posted to Twitter. Among the various accessories that are included is a set of wings. The figure is specifically a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 figure, so it appears that the version of Groot we will see in that film will at some point gain these wings if he doesn’t just have them at the beginning of the story.

Groot has wings as well. https://t.co/8O0Rznh57Q pic.twitter.com/D1N33jADGwFebruary 21, 2023 See more

One assumes that since these wings exist for the toy, they will come into the plot of the film in some way. They could end up being vital to the story or they could just be something that’s done for fun, but it will almost certainly be an exciting part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when Groot takes to the air. Even if these wings just allow him to glide rather than fly, it’s certainly something we’ve never seen before.

Groot died at the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film and while we saw a new Groot sprout at the end of the film, what we later understood was that the original Groot had died, and this character was his son. We’ve seen this Groot grow from “Baby Groot” into what we can only assume is at the very least a young man in the new movie. He’s still voiced by Vin Diesel but is otherwise a very different character.

The wings are something that we haven’t seen in the trailers for the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but there have been a lot more physical changes to Groot than we have seen. In addition to simply being a broader Groot than the previous version we knew. He also sprouts additional arms at one point so that he can hold more guns.

For fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the new movie is shaping up to be an emotional one. Since we know this will be the end for this particular team of characters, the possibility that all Guardians may not survive is certainly out there. Maybe the pain of the losses will be soothed by a flying Groot. We’ll find out when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released this May.