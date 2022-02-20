Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Zoe Saldana Opens Up About What It’s Been Like To Shoot The Final Film In James Gunn’s Trilogy

After Avengers: Endgame ended the arcs of a number of fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorites, Marvel’s connected Phase 4 slate has been ushering in a new era while also potentially ending the journeys of some veteran characters including the Guardians of the Galaxy. To that end, franchise star Zoe Saldana recently opened up about filming the final installment in James Gunn’s superhero trilogy, and it sounds like she has some pretty conflicted feelings.

Zoe Saldana talked about how “bittersweet” shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been. Based on her recent comments to Empire, the cast is pretty emotional about working on the final movie together. Here’s what Saldana had to say on the matter exactly:

It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it. There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it. Omicron plays a doozy on us every other day, but we’re getting by and we’re happy.

The actress loves playing Gamora and showing her off in full makeup . While she says she's previously complained about the time-consuming makeup process ( and the act of removing it ), it’s pretty clear she’ll miss getting in full-green character once she leaves the badass heroine behind.

The stars that makes up the the cosmic group of A-holes have been working together for some time now, with their first film dropping back in 2014. Since then, the group has showed up in other MCU franchises as well. So it makes a ton of sense that Zoe Saldana and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast are having some big feelings while reaching the end of their journey together.

It sounds like things are going to end on a high note, though. In her interview, the Avatar star teased that James Gunn's story is likely to have us all in tears in the theater. While we already know that Gunn can write a killer film, it’s promising that the cast is getting emotional just acting it out on set together. It's just another reason to believe that the third movie in the trilogy isn’t going to suck .

Unfortunately, the movie has experienced its share of COVID-related issues along the way. While Hollywood isn't seeing delays like it was when the pandemic was in full swing and just emerging, the film industry still has been affected by new variants like Omicron. Obstacles aside, though, it's good to know that James Gunn's long-awaited film won’t be delayed , meaning Zoe Saldana and her co-stars will get their time in the sun sooner rather than later.