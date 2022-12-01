Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Sets Up One Last Adventure With The Marvel Superhero Team, Reveals Adam Warlock

Just a week ago, Disney+ subscribers were treated to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which saw Drax and Mantis kidnapping Kevin Bacon to give to Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, as a Christmas present. It was a wild ride, but we’re not done with Guardians-related goodies just yet in 2022. The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is here, and along with setting up one last adventure with this Marvel superhero team, it also unveils the first look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Adam Warlock.

Before we get into the meat of the trailer, let’s go over the quick peek we got of Adam Warlock. The character was first teased in one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s end-credits scenes as the weapon that Ayesha, leader of the Sovereign people, created to destroy the Guardians. As you can see, the Adam Warlock played by Will Poulter (known from movies like Detroit and Midsommar) rocks the golden skin as his comic book counterpart, and while he’ll surely be just as powerful, it remains to be seen how he intends to fulfill his purpose and whether or not the Guardians will convince him to come to their side.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are plenty of other highlights to take in from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, some of which had previously been shown in the footage presented at Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con panel this past summer. For one thing, we finally reunite with the time-displaced Gamora who was brought into play in Avengers: Endgame and has been missing ever since then. There are also glimpses of Rocket back when he was a baby raccoon (scratch that, don’t call him one of those), as well as Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, who’s expected to be the main antagonist.

And then, of course, it wouldn’t be a Guardians of the Galaxy story without humor, much of which is provided by Drax in this trailer, such as him nailing that alien child in the face with a ball and getting overeager with the prospect of killing people. That said, Vol. 3 will also be quite the emotional affair, and not just in the same kind of way that the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies have been. James Gunn has said this will be the last time we see this version of the team together in the MCU. Will some of these characters die? Will some simply embark on new adventures by themselves? We have another five months to go until those questions are answered, but this trailer served as nice appetizer of what to expect from the Phase 5 flick.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023. Be sure to see what other upcoming Marvel movies are on the way, or head to Disney+ to watch already-released Marvel movies in order.