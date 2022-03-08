Guardians Of The Galaxy: Zoe Saldana Explains Why She’d Like To See More Of Gamora’s Tragic Backstory

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is chock full of comic book characters, but some stand out as fan favorites. The Guardians of the Galaxy are in that category, as audiences immediately responded to the scrappy group of cosmic heroes. And actress Zoe Saldana recently explained why she’d like to see more of Gamora’s tragic backstory in a future Marvel movie .

Thanos’ green daughter had a difficult life before joining the Guardians of the Galaxy, starting with the Mad Titan’s invasion of her home planet. We saw a brief flashback of this during Avengers: Infinity War, and it sounds like Zoe Saldana would actually like to dive back into that time in her iconic hero’s life. She was recently asked which of her character’s backstories she’d like to see more of, responding with:

I would say Gamora. I feel like that taster made me incredibly curious to know what that planet was like, what her species was like, because they were completely wiped out of existence, and because she carries such a such a big weight on on herself. To get to know why and where that comes from was really great.

She’s got a point. At this point Zoe Saldana has played Gamora in four movies, and will once again reprise her role in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans can’t wait to see how the trilogy ends, and we’ll just have to wait and see if Saldana gets her wish with more flashbacks of young Gamora.

Zoe Saldana’s comments about Gamora come from a recent conversation with ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton about her new Netflix movie The Adam Project. Eventually the conversation turned to her time in the MCU, and the past of her signature Marvel hero . Smart money says that Gamora will be a major presence in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, especially given the wild events of Avengers: Endgame.

While Gamora was killed by Thanos so he could procure the Soul Stone in Infinity War, she was miraculously “resurrected” thanks to Endgame’s Time Heist. The 2014 version of Gamora made her way to the modern MCU timeline, without any of the memories of her years working with the Guardians of the Galaxy. After the final battle she left to places unknown , with the Guardians trying to follow her in The Benatar.

Since characters like Star-Lord will once again be starting from scratch with Gamora in Guardians 3, perhaps Zoe Saldana will get her wish with another flashback. It’s unclear, as James Gunn and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest regarding the threequel’s contents. But considering the upcoming Marvel movie will end the current team’s story, the stakes have never been higher for the cosmic heroes.