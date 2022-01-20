Fully Green Zoe Saldana Knows She Looks Good As Gamora (Even With A 3:30 AM Call Time)

After years of anticipation, Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally in production. Cameras started rolling on the long-awaited threequel back in November, during which writer-director James Gunn celebrated with a sweet social media post. Meanwhile, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt says it’ll be well worth the wait. Since the start of production, Zoe Saldana has dropped a few cool behind-the-scenes tidbits of the non-spoiler variety. They’ve mainly focused on the full makeup look for her character . Her more recent photo is just as nice and shows that the actress looks good as her green warrior – even with an incredibly early call time.

Yes, even superheroes take selfies – or at least, the actors who portray them do. That’s exactly the kind of photo Zoe Saldana took and then posted to her Instagram . The star, who was still in her robe, got a clean snapshot that beautifully captures her character’s glowing green skin. Down below, you can check out the filter-free photo, which the actress cheekily captioned with “Gamora felt cute!”:

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) A photo posted by on

I don’t know how she does it, but it would seem that the star can pull off just about any look, even when she’s covered in green makeup and playing a galactic assassin-turned-hero. But what may be even more amazing is just how early the Marvel Cinematic Universe star has to be up to start shooting. In another post, she shared a video and revealed that she has a 3:30 a.m. call time. Check it out:

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) A photo posted by on

The mere idea of having to get up that early is enough to give some people chills. Nevertheless, many of us find ourselves with such a daily routine. It should be noted that unlike most, Zoe Saldana is getting paid a hefty sum to put in the work. That doesn’t mean a 3:30 a.m. call time necessarily agrees with her, though. But even if that is the case, these social media posts suggest that she’s handling things in stride, as she reprises her role as one of the lethal daughters of Thanos.

As Guardians Vol. 3 approaches, there are a lot of questions surrounding the elusive Gamora, who was technically killed off in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. A 2014 version of the character would appear in Avengers: Endgame the next year, yet her fate was left somewhat ambiguous by the end of the movie. Fans can take comfort, though, as the upcoming threequel will apparently address the alternate timeline story .

The fan-favorite character’s return is just one of the things audiences can look forward to in the capper to James Gunn’s run on the lovable A-holes. One of the biggest things would have to be the addition of Adam Warlock, who was teased during the end credits of Vol. 2. The powerful being is being played by Will Poulter in the MCU, and he’s since broken his silence on being cast, saying he feels “very very lucky and honored” to be joining the franchise. But as new blood comes in, some are worried that others could be headed out the door. And James Gunn has the perfect response for those worried about character deaths .

The death of Zoe Saldana’s Gamora was tragic enough and, even now, some may still be recovering from that fateful scene. If there’s one thing James Gunn has done, though, it’s that he’s always crafted meaningful demises for his characters ( like OG Groot and Yondu). It’s something to consider but, at present, let’s just enjoy the return of Gamora and the fact that Zoe Saldana is blessing us with these great photos and videos (and during such an early part of her day).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 blasts into theaters on May 5, 2023. Ahead of its release, you can stream the first two film and the other various installments in the MCU’s Infinity Saga by streaming them on Disney+.