Guardians 3: Zoe Saldaña Shares Funny Video Removing Gamora Makeup, And It Doesn’t Look Easy

After years of delays, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now being filmed in London, which means Zoe Saldaña is back in green as Gamora. The actress’ role requires a longer time commitment than some of her co-stars, thanks to the hero being a green-skinned character. She has shared the three-hour process with fans before but, now, we’re actually getting a look at the effort that goes into getting it all off at the end of the day.

Zoe Saldaña shared a video to her Instagram that features her scrubbing off the green from her skin with a funny twist. Check it out:

While that looks like hard work, Zoe Saldaña clearly has a sense of humor about the whole thing as she posted a video of her Gamora makeup removal routine next to a cute video of a mouse scrubbing soap off itself. The two videos totally give off the same energy. In the clip, the Gamora actress can be seen with a bucket of water in fron of her as she scrubs all the green off. It looks like there’s green literally everywhere and it cannot be an east end to a shoot to spend what could be hours making sure to get all of it off. It looks like it’s deep inside her ears too, yikes!

Rosario Dawson showed support for the actress on the post, which is perfect considering the actress has a similarly long prep time to play Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe. Check another post from the actress:

When Zoe Saldaña is Gamora on the screen, we can forget just how much effort goes into making her into the now-iconic Marvel character, which, of course, includes a lot of behind-the-scenes work. Not only that, but Saldaña recently shared being up for a 3:30am call time to play the role. Can you imagine?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 started filming back in November and is expected to wrap production sometime in the spring. Writer/director James Gunn is back behind the camera and is joined by the returning Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sylvester Stallone, along with the voice talents of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. One notable addition to the cast is Will Poulter, who will debut as Adam Warlock in the MCU .

The third Guardians of the Galaxy film comes after the last appearance of the intergalactic crew in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Before we see them back for their third solo movie, some of the Guardians are expected to briefly show up in Thor: Love and Thunder , which heads to theaters this summer alongside other upcoming Marvel movies . Zoe Saldaña will be back in green for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when it hits theaters on May 5, 2023. Before that, though, she’ll be in blue as Neytiri in Avatar 2, which is being released in theaters on December 16, 2022.

You can also stream the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avatar on Disney+.