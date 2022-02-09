Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Is Reportedly Joining The MCU For A Big Role

Anthony Ramos' star keeps on rising at a quick clip, as the Hamilton and In the Heights lead is set to capitalize on his upcoming role in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with another big franchise introduction, this time in the form of a mystery-cloaked role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the moment, it looks like Ramos has been cast for the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart , and fans shouldn't assume that this will be a one-and-done appearance.

It’s not clear at this point who Anthony Ramos will be playing within the world of Ironheart, but it does sound like the role will live on beyond that lone Disney+ series. As an example, Deadline reports that Ramos’ character will first appear in one series before showing up in future projects, in a way that is comparable to Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who was introduced in stunning fashion in Loki ahead of his more villainous turn for the third Ant-Man film. (Presumably Ramos will appear in both streaming shows and feature films, though that wasn’t specified.)

Considering we already know that Dominique Thorne is set to portray Riri Williams , otherwise known as the heroine Ironheart, it’s easy to conceive a world where Anthony Ramos will serve as an overarching villain. Which villain is hard to discern, considering how wide-ranging Marvel’s rogues galleries can run, but some recent rumors have pointed to Ironheart possibly tying back into the MCU’s origins with Iron Man by introducing Ezekiel Stane, the son of Jeff Bridges' Obidiah Stane from the first film. There are obvious issues with certain details there, with genetics being one of them, so we're not putting all our eggs in that basket just yet.

Not a whole lot of information is out there just yet regarding Ironheart, beyond the general notion that it will center on the young female hero Riri, who takes over the most badass suit of armor this side of (the late) Tony Stark. The character's live-action debut will actually take place during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently set to bow in theaters ahead of Ironheart's premiere on Disney+. Things could obviously change on that front, but it's definitely a good sign for the upcoming streaming series to be moving forward with casting other noteworthy parts. Allegedly, anyway.

Beyond the Transformers and MCU roles, Anthony Ramos will be part of the voice cast for The Bad Guys animated adaptation, as well as the sci-fi thriller Distant, which also stars Game of Thrones vet Kristofer Hivju. He'll also be lending his voice to the upcoming animated fairy tale series Fables, which is based on the beloved DC/Vertigo comic book series of the same name.