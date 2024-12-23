‘The Last Thing You Want Is To Be The Person That Hurts Harrison Ford’: What Happened When The MCU Actor Did Mo-Cap Work For Captain America: Brave New World

OK, Superman. You had the spotlight for a while as fans got hyped over your trailer , and your upcoming DC movie . But now it’s time we shift focus over to your distinguished competition at Marvel, who plan to storm back into theaters as early as February 2025 with the next adventure in the saga of Captain America! It appears that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is going to have a handful of adversaries in the February release of Captain America: Brave New World. We’ve been told that Breaking Bad sensation Giancarlo Esposito will be playing Sidewinder , the head of the Serpent Society. We’ve heard rumors of a battle over the Celestial that’s sticking out of the water . And we know that Cap is going to fight a Red Hulk.

Thankfully, he’ll have a brand new Vibranium-infused suit to help keep him alive.

Much has been made about the casting of Hollywood legend Harrison Ford in the role of Thaddeus Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. One thing that we haven’t talked that much about is Ford being 82 years of age, and still being willing to “Hulk out” in the movie. Speaking with EW , Weta visual effects supervisor Dan Cox elaborated on the process of weaving Ford into the creation of the Red Hulk. And he assured fans:

Lemme tell you, he was all in that morning. The last thing you want is to be the person that hurts Harrison Ford. At one point, I needed him (to land), and thought, ‘We can have the stunt guy do it.’ He's like, 'No, no, no! I'll do it.' I put up an apple box that's about two feet off the ground. I'm like, 'I need you to jump down onto the ground and land as a Hulk.' He did it about a dozen times, and every single time, I held my breath! But he went all in.

Yes, we know that this is Han Solo. And Indiana Jones . And that Harrison Ford has been doing stunts for the bulk of his natural life. Sometimes, he even wrecks his own planes when he’s off a movie set. There’s very little he can’t handle.

But everyone loses the war against Father Time. And it takes a special kind of physicality to step into the role of the Red Hulk, as you can see in the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World.

Then again, computer graphics and visual effects are pretty magical, so turning the 82-year-old Harrison Ford into an angry beast is possible in 2025. And it’s likely going to be one of the main factors that brings MCU fans out to the theaters in February, to see SOMEONE hulking out – because it has been years since Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) had a proper Hulk attack .

There are three Marvel movies on the docket for 2025, with Thunderbolts* following Captain America, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps closing out the story – but also setting up Avengers: Doomsday. This is going to be a very exciting year for both Marvel and DC… as well as for fans of the comic book genre, so stay tuned.