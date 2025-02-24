‘It Was An Amusing Day At The Office.’ Harrison Ford Reveals What It’s Like To Actually Film Oneself Exploding Into The Red Hulk For Marvel, And LOL

Amid Captain America: Brave New World’s release, the cast and crew have been doing press, providing insight into the making of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Joining them on that tour has been Harrison Ford, who portrays the role of U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross a.k.a. Red Hulk. In true Ford fashion, the 82-year-old actor hasn’t shied away from providing humorously on-brand takes on his portrayal. Now, he’s revealing his recollections of the day he actually had to be filmed playing the gamma-powered beast.

When it comes to the MCU, Harrison Ford certainly isn’t the first actor to have played a Hulk or Hulk-like being, with actors like Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany having preceded him. Despite that, it sounds like he had an experience that sounds somewhat different from the mo-cap process Ruffalo discussed in the past. While talking to Fandango, Ford admitted that he couldn’t remember the specific logistics of bringing the monster to life. Though what he describes is a situation that sounds ironically simplistic – and humorously so:

Honestly, I don’t remember. They said, ‘This is the scene in which you turn into the Red Hulk.’ I said, ‘OK, great. Where do I go? What do I do?’ And he said, ‘Well, you turn into the Red Hulk.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but what do I do?’ They said, ‘You turn into the Red Hulk.’ ‘Oh, OK.’ And I turned into the Red Hulk, and they said, ‘OK.’ … ‘Could I do it again?’ ‘Oh no, that was fine.’ [laughs] ‘That was fine.’ So it was an amusing day at the office.

I don’t know what makes me chuckle more, the simple manner in which Harrison Ford was instructed or the matter-of-fact way that he recalled the exchange. On the surface, having to portray a hulking, red creature in a massive blockbuster sounds daunting. However, I suppose when it comes to one of the Marvel movies, it’s just business as usual, which is the vibe I get from Ford’s comments. Do yourself a favor and check out the funny Instagram video that sees Ford discussing the matter:

A post shared by Fandango (@fandango) A photo posted by on

Personally, I’d love to hear someone add on to the beloved Indiana Jones star’s account. Did the actor actually have to don a motion-cap suit or “man-canceling suit” as Mark Ruffalo called it while recalling his MCU hiring. Regardless, I can’t stop laughing over the fact that based on Mr. Ford’s story, he was approached as if he actually had to turn into a Red Hulk. Of course, that notion is wild (and impossible), so movie magic had to be utilized.

Fans have long wanted to see the MCU’s version of Ross become the Red Hulk, and he certainly becomes a major problem for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World. When discussing the role, Harrison Ford has shared positive thoughts about playing Hulk while also discussing what it’s like succeeding the late William Hurt in the role of Ross. Ford has also discussed following in Mark Ruffalo’s footprints as a Hulk actor, saying he hoped he didn’t let the Bruce Banner actor down.

If anything, I’d now just love to see some b-roll of Harrison Ford portraying the Red Hulk accordingly. What I also wish I could see is the look on the veteran actor’s face when he was given that aforementioned piece of direction. Seriously, an anecdote like this one is just another reason why I love Ford so much.

You can check out his performance as the latest member of the Hulk family by seeing Captain America: Brave New World, which is playing in cinemas worldwide now. Also, grab a Disney+ subscription and stream past Marvel movies and TV shows.