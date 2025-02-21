Captain America: Brave New World's Director Opens Up About 'The Truth Of What Our Filmmaking Was' After Harrison Ford 'Diva' Rumors Swirl

Marvel Studios seems to be back in the relative pink as of late, thanks to its first release of this year, Captain America: Brave New World. Making its mark on the 2025 movie schedule with a pretty solid debut, it feels like a positive end to the prolonged and supposedly beleaguered production.

That’s good news for the upcoming Marvel movies , but it comes at a time that’s still tempered with doubt. The source of those potential storm clouds is rumors of Harrison Ford’s alleged displeasure with the production, which have circulated as of late.

That led to Brave New World director Julius Onah getting pretty candid in a recent interview with Variety , dispelling those reports. Laying out the side of the Indiana Jones icon he saw on set, Onah responded to those claims as follows:

Look, I can’t speak to anything that anybody is speculating on or speaking about off the record. All I can speak to is my experience with Harrison. He was an utter professional. He is a guy who’s incredibly serious and passionate about the work. The creative process is one where you have these really meaningful and, at times, passionate conversations, but it was always working towards a target where we were making the best version of the film possible.

While it definitely sounds like everything was above board between Onah and Ford, those "passionate conversations" sound like a potential alternative to describe what may have been an occasional verbal dust up. That isn't to presume that the latest MCU director is downplaying the situation, but rather giving further context for outside parties who may have assumed something else was going on.

Apparently a story published by Vulture had cited the man behind Han Solo as a “diva,” through comments made by an unnamed source on Brave New World’s crew. But once that was brought up in the Luce helmer’s conversation about his Marvel Studios debut, he was more than happy to debunk such claims with this further raft of compliments:

I think Harrison gave a phenomenal performance in the film. I was so honored to work with him. I learned so much from him, and the entire cast has nothing but love and respect for him, and the crew as well. That’s the experience I had in the making of this film, and that’s the truth of what our filmmaking was on set.

When it comes to Harrison Ford, the reputation of being a gruff snark factory is both a blessing and a curse. On the brighter side, we get Ford roasting Jimmy Kimmel over Disney Parks attractions, and a good laugh is had by all. But on the opposing face of this coin, comments made about “being an idiot for money” in Captain America 4 could be one of the probable causes for such stories gaining purchase.

Some may say that Julius Onah is playing the corporate line, especially if he’s hoping to be involved in any sort of follow-up to the cinematic debut of Anthony Mackie’s Cap. But if we’re to believe that Harrison Ford is always in full-on “not caring” mode, his displeasure kind of doesn’t track. You’d think that if Ford’s enthusiasm for joining the MCU wasn’t genuine, the man wouldn’t be sharing it with the press.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

There’s a whole bunch of details we don’t know about when it comes to this picture’s production. That statement is only compounded by the reports of massive Captain America: Brave New World changes made through various reshoots and edits. With that in mind, all interested in learning the truth might want to hold off on judgment, as we don’t know what developments may be shared in the future.

For now, if you want to catch Harrison Ford’s presidential performance in Brave New World, you can head to a theater near you at your earliest convenience! And for those of you wondering what comes next, keep in mind that Thunderbolts* isn’t too far behind, with its debut on the books for May 2nd.