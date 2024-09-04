Hugh Jackman Shares Why He's 'Grateful' And The Post Is Just Straight Abs

Actor Hugh Jackman has a had a long and wildly successful career, spanning both the stage and screen. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Hugh Jackman returned as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Jackman recently shared that he's "grateful" and the post is just straight abs.

Deadpool & Wolverine broke records when it hit theaters, and has been wildly successful during its time in theaters so far. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud made for great chemistry, and fans are expecting them to reunite for upcoming Marvel movies. The Greatest Showman actor was seemingly referencing the threequel's success on a recent Instagram post about his gratitude, although I think most of us are distracted by his abs. Check it out below:

Honestly, it looks like his muscles are made of adamantium, in addition to his skeleton and claws. Clearly he puts a ton of work into his fitness regimen, which definitely paid off during Deadpool 3... particularly the final where Wolverine's yellow suit burst off of him and revealed Jackman's abs.

Jackman shared this post with his 34.5 million followers on Instagram, and the comments section is filled with fans thirsting over the 55 year-old icon. But with abs you could wash clothes on, can you blame them? We'll just have to wait and see when he returns to the MCU, and how long he has to maintain his Wolverine shape as a result. The audio that accompanied the photo offered his perspective on getting into superhero shape, and the team that helped him.

Jackman's feelings about being "grateful" are presumably about the wild success of Deadpool & Wolverine, but those following his personal life will likely be happy to see this hopeful message from the actor. As he was in the midst of filming the Ryan Reynolds threequel, it was revealed that Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness were separating after three decades together. This shocked his generations of fans, who monitored his social media activity in the wake of the separation. Perhaps his feelings of gratitude also have to do with finding peace after the break-up.

While Deadpool 3 made a joke about Hugh Jackman playing Logan until he's 90, fans are assuming that the threequel is only the beginning of his revival as the character. Since the MCU has had a number or recent box office disappointments like Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels, the success of Deadpool & Wolverine is all the more significant. And as such, it seems logical that Kevin Feige and the studio would lean into how audiences responded to the third Deadpool flick.

Fans are assuming that Jackman and Reynolds (as well as maybe Dafne Keen's X-23?) might end up appearing in Avengers: Doomsday aka the shared universe's next big crossover event. Hopefully more information comes sooner rather than later.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.