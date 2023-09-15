Hugh Jackman And Wife Are Separating After Three Decades, See Their Statement

One of the most beautiful romances in Hollywood history has always been that of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. For almost thirty years the Deadpool 3 star and his loving wife have shared ups and downs, always being open with the public in the process. Today marks a bittersweet end to their marriage, as the couple has announced that they are separating after 27 years of marriage.

Making an exclusive statement to People , “Deb and Hugh Jackman” shared the following announcement confirming the news:

We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make.

Throughout the couple’s shared past, the notion was that H ugh Jackman’s relationship was one of the best in Hollywood . That claim could still stand up after this announcement of separation, as the Greatest Showman star and his wife may have decided to split because of factors that just made that choice all the more reasonable. It’s a scenario that’ll be tested throughout the near future, as this seems to be the beginning of the Jackman family’s life changing journey.

While there’s a sadness to this news, it’s comforting to know that it looks as if Hugh and Deborra-Lee have amicably reached this decision. With that in mind, we here at CinemaBlend wish nothing but the best for the Jackman family, as they work through this time of transition.

More to come…