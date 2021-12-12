Hugh Jackman Shares Adorable Music Man Choreography 10 Days Before His Big Theatrical Return

Hugh Jackman is one of Hollywood’s greatest triple threats . A skilled actor, singer and dancer, he’s shown that he’s just as comfortable bearing Wolverine’s claws as he is belting out an “I Want” ballad. After the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the premiere date of his Broadway show, The Music Man, the actor hasn’t been shy about his desire to get back on stage. Now that it’s almost time for his big theatrical return, he’s dancing for joy with some adorable choreography.

After his wonderful turn in The Greatest Showman, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the massive star is a Broadway veteran. Despite having already starred in several high profile theatrical productions, he seems to be as committed as ever to his craft. At least, that seems to be the case if his recent Instagram post is any indication. Check out the Instagram clip of him practicing his Music Man choreography here:

While he’s not done up in full costume for his portrayal of Harold Hill, the actor certainly seems to be ready for opening night. That’s also not a surprise – he’s been waiting for that day since the revival was first postponed in the spring of 2020. On his social media, he’s shared plenty of updates about the progress he and the rest of the cast and crew have made during rehearsals. He’s also shared the not-so-fun moments of putting a Broadway show together with fans–including news that he broke his nose while practicing the choreography.

Hugh Jackman isn’t the first huge star to grace the Great White Way, but his return to Broadway is one of the biggest headlines for the theater industry in recent memory–besides the fact that shows are finally reopening, of course. It’s too early to know whether his turn in The Music Man will bring more star power to the stage, though it’s safe to assume there will be some celebrity guests in the audience. Maybe his best frenemy Ryan Reynolds will even show up to support him–his latest movie is being prominently advertised right up the road, after all, much to Jackman’s chagrin .

The next big question is whether Hugh Jackman will take his fabulous footwork back to the big screen any time soon. Earlier this year, he gave a rousing thumbs up to Jon Chu’s adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In The Heights. After the success of that film and Hamilton, and with the recent release of West Side Story, it seems like the movie musical is making a comeback. That means there could be plenty of opportunities for Jackman to once again show off his theatrical prowess to a global audience.