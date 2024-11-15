Broadway Knew About Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster’s Affair For Some Time Before Others Found Out. Why They ‘Kept It Quiet’

Once upon a time Hugh Jackman’s marriage was seen as one of the most stable in Hollywood, but then his 30 year marriage came to an end. At the end of October rumors started to circulate that Jackman was now seeing Sutton Foster, his co-star from his Broadway run on The Music Man. However, it’s now seemingly confirmed that their relationship began some time ago, and that it was the "worst kept secret" on Broadway.

It had previously been reported that the relationship between Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman began while they were appearing on Broadway together. Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness apparently had no idea that it was going on until after they split, but an unnamed source told Us Weekly that she was the “last to know” because a lot of people on Broadway were aware what was going on. The source claimed…

A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy.

At the end of the day what two grown adults are doing is their own business, and nobody was breaking the law. However, one imagines keeping any secret on Broadway is pretty hard, considering how closely you work with the cast and crew of a show for a period of time. And the people who work on one Broadway show certainly talk to the people who are working on all the others.

It is perhaps surprising that the rumors of the relationship only became public recently with this relationship having begun some time ago, and with so many people potentially knowing about it. That appears to be down to the fact that Jackman and Sutton are both well liked. Had that not been the case somebody might’ve spread the rumor earlier, but nobody wanted to make trouble for either of them.

Jackman and Foster reportedly became very close friends very quickly while working on The Music Man together. It’s unclear exactly when in the run the relationship changed into something else. It's possible that information might eventually come out as Hugh Jackman is reportedly writing a book which would include information about his divorce.

The Music Man ran on Broadway from February 2022 to January 2023. Jackman’s separation was officially announced in September 2023, though reports indicate the split had happened sometime previously. Sutton Foster filed for divorce from her husband last month.

From all reports Foster and Jackman are already quite happy together. While the world may know about the relationship now, and they’ve been spotted having dinner out and walking in Central Park, the new couple are keeping their relationship low key and trying to let their relationship grow naturally from outside the public eye.