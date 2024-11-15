Broadway Knew About Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster’s Affair For Some Time Before Others Found Out. Why They ‘Kept It Quiet’
Rumors are swirling about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship.
Once upon a time Hugh Jackman’s marriage was seen as one of the most stable in Hollywood, but then his 30 year marriage came to an end. At the end of October rumors started to circulate that Jackman was now seeing Sutton Foster, his co-star from his Broadway run on The Music Man. However, it’s now seemingly confirmed that their relationship began some time ago, and that it was the "worst kept secret" on Broadway.
It had previously been reported that the relationship between Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman began while they were appearing on Broadway together. Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness apparently had no idea that it was going on until after they split, but an unnamed source told Us Weekly that she was the “last to know” because a lot of people on Broadway were aware what was going on. The source claimed…
At the end of the day what two grown adults are doing is their own business, and nobody was breaking the law. However, one imagines keeping any secret on Broadway is pretty hard, considering how closely you work with the cast and crew of a show for a period of time. And the people who work on one Broadway show certainly talk to the people who are working on all the others.
It is perhaps surprising that the rumors of the relationship only became public recently with this relationship having begun some time ago, and with so many people potentially knowing about it. That appears to be down to the fact that Jackman and Sutton are both well liked. Had that not been the case somebody might’ve spread the rumor earlier, but nobody wanted to make trouble for either of them.
Jackman and Foster reportedly became very close friends very quickly while working on The Music Man together. It’s unclear exactly when in the run the relationship changed into something else. It's possible that information might eventually come out as Hugh Jackman is reportedly writing a book which would include information about his divorce.
The Music Man ran on Broadway from February 2022 to January 2023. Jackman’s separation was officially announced in September 2023, though reports indicate the split had happened sometime previously. Sutton Foster filed for divorce from her husband last month.
From all reports Foster and Jackman are already quite happy together. While the world may know about the relationship now, and they’ve been spotted having dinner out and walking in Central Park, the new couple are keeping their relationship low key and trying to let their relationship grow naturally from outside the public eye.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.