‘I’m Literally Out Of Breath.’ One Scene In Captain America: The Winter Soldier That Anthony Mackie Says Wasn't Even Acting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that's constantly offering the public new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the Russo Brothers' Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the strongest entries out of the entire franchise. Anthony Mackie recently reminisced about a scene from that 2014 movie, revealing he "wasn't acting" when he was out of breath in Sam Wilson's first scene.

While ranking every Marvel movie, the second Captain America flick is usually high on the list due to its grounded story and thrilling action. That movie brought Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson into the fray, and he instantly bonded with Steve Rogers when jogging around D.C. In a clip from Marvel's Instagram, the Hurt Locker actor shared some BTS tidbits about just how exhausted he was from running, offering:

D.C. was a great experience. We ran like 15 miles that day. So by the time you see me under the tree I'm literally out of breath trying to take a nap.

Well, that's one way to give a convincing performance. Movie and TV shoots are known for their grueling schedules, and it sounds like Mackie and Evans spent a ton of time running to capture Sam and Steve's meet cute. So yes, he was actually out of breathe and sweaty during that sequence from The Winter Soldier.

Sam Wilson's introduction into the MCU also brought the first utterance of "on your left", which would become an iconic catchphrase for the shared universe as a whole. As for Anthony Mackie's signature character, he'd become a bonafide Avenger and more throughout his appearances in the shared universe.

When filming his first scene in the MCU, Mackie likely had no idea that he'd eventually take on the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans. After being given the shield at the end of Endgame, he truly became the next Cap in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. And most recently he starred as the title character of Captain America: Brave New World, which took a major box office dip in its second weekend.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Mackie's Sam Wilson, an how The Winter Soldier continues to influence upcoming Marvel movies. Fans are expecting Anthony Mackie to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which will both be directed by The Russo Brothers. Not much is known about those forthcoming projects, but anticipation is high thanks to The Russos as well as Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the shared universe.

Captain America: Brave New World is still in theaters now, while the rest of Mackie's appearances in the MCU are streaming on Disney+. And luckily for the actor, he's mostly flying these days instead of running.